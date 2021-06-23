Sami Zayn Has No Sympathy for Kevin Owens Taking Time Off From WWE

June 20th, 2020 | Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It’s your Kickoff match. The women’s tag division is laughable. WWE keeps getting rid of actual teams and what they’re left with doesn’t work. Like, the storyline here is that Nattie feels Mandy/Dana only got their opportunities because they’re hot, which is dumb and lame. They opened with some basic back and forth that was even to showcase that Mandy was on her level. Mandy got more aggressive with a sweet neck whip on the rope but Natalya could combat that with her power advantage. Mandy stayed with her at every turn, even when Nattie called her “just a fitness model.” She came close with her Better Than Kenny knee strike but in the end, Natalya won with the Sharpshooter in 9:40 because…reasons, I guess? Bad booking aside, I do think that was a good match that was better than expected. [**½]