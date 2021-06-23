Sami Zayn Has No Sympathy for Kevin Owens Taking Time Off From WWE
After losing at Hell in a Cell against Sami Zayn while still suffering from an injured throat, Kevin Owens announced on Twitter this week that he would be taking a break from WWE television for the foreseeable future. He wrote, "I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I'll be back soon. Thank you, guys." Zayn then appeared on this week's edition of The Bump and was asked (while in-character) to react to Owens' announcement.comicbook.com