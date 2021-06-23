Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Sami Zayn Has No Sympathy for Kevin Owens Taking Time Off From WWE

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing at Hell in a Cell against Sami Zayn while still suffering from an injured throat, Kevin Owens announced on Twitter this week that he would be taking a break from WWE television for the foreseeable future. He wrote, "I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I'll be back soon. Thank you, guys." Zayn then appeared on this week's edition of The Bump and was asked (while in-character) to react to Owens' announcement.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sami Zayn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Cell#Samizayn#Beckylynchwwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion On Hiatus For ‘Personal’ Reason

WWE star Kevin Owens recently faced a defeat at the hands of Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Following the brutal match, he went on to let his fans know that he would tak his time off. However, the time off will not last long as Owens will...
WWEWWE

Kevin Owens & Big E to battle Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Moments after Big E & Kevin Owens overcame Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn last week, the Pride of Nigeria proposed they have a rematch this week with Commander Azeez as his partner in his first-ever SmackDown match. Don't miss all the action of the blue brand, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!
WWEringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Shows Love To Tupac Shakur On What Would Have Been His 50th Birthday

Tupac Shakur would have turned 50-years-old today. The world is remembering Tupac today, especially fans who are trolling Will Smith for being Jada’s rebound after Tupac. Sami Zayn joined the conversation today, but it had nothing to do with Will Smith. Sami Zayn appreciates people who speak out against culture...
WWEbluzz.org

Commander Azeez Destroys Kevin Owens to Win His SmackDown In-Ring Debut

After last week’s announcement, this week’s SmackDown (6/18) saw the much-anticipated debut of Commander Azeez. He and Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews faced Big E and Kevin Owens in a tag team match. Article continues below this ad. The match was the opening match of Friday Night SmackDown. While all eyes...
WWEthebharatexpressnews.com

WWE Hell in a Cell results: Kevin Owens injured in Sami Zayn match

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced off at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The match took place last Friday at SmackDown after a post-match attack from Zayn and Commander Azeez. At the start of the match, Owens favored his shoulder and Michael Cole said the referee might want to stop the match due to an apparent injury.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Kevin Owens teases a break after loss at Hell in a Cell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kevin Owens tweeted this morning that he needs “a little break” and will “be back soon.”. Owens lost a hard-fought, intense match to eternal rival Sami Zayn at last night’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Owens may have suffered some sort of left arm or nerve injury as he was seen gripping the arm so tightly he left white marks on his skin as evidenced in this tweet.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 - Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Match Result

Kevin Owens took on Sami Zayn at WWE Hell In A Cell. The two longtime friends have been feuding since before WrestleMania 37, with Owens vowing to stun Zayn back to reality. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sami attempted to interfere in KO's tag team match, and though he was unsuccessful, his presence diverted Kevin's attention long enough for Commander Azeez to take advantage and hit him with two Nigerian Nails.
WWEjioforme.com

Kevin Owens makes a statement to his fans, saying he needs a “short break”, but he’ll be back. – WWE Sports

Kevin Owens went to Twitter this morning and made a statement to his fans, stating that it might take some time from WWE. At WWE Hell in a Pay-Per-View last night, Owens was defeated by his longtime friend and rival Samizain. Owens touted the possibility of an arm injury during the match, and WWE said he could have had a left wrist injury after the show, but they didn’t elaborate.
WWEf4wonline.com

Kevin Owens to take 'a little break' following WWE Hell in a Cell

Kevin Owens is taking a break following WWE Hell in a Cell. Owens wrote on Twitter that he would be taking a break following his loss at the pay-per-view, where he lost to Sami Zayn. “I fought like hell,” he wrote. “Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/19 WWE TALKING SMACK REPORT: Kayla Braxton, Sami Zayn rants on the WWE, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s guest: Shinsuke Nakamura w/Boogs, Adam Pierce, and Sami Zayn. – Thankfully we get Kayla this week and almost immediately we get the great banter between her and Paul Heyman, the best being that Paul said that he actually misses Kevin Patrick, but of course he was kidding.
WWEPWMania

Kevin Owens Issues Cryptic Statement On WWE Hell In A Cell Loss

Kevin Owens took to Twitter this morning and issued a statement to fans, indicating that he may be taking some time away from WWE. Last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Owens take a loss to his longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn. Owens sold a potential arm injury throughout the match, and WWE noted after the show that he may have suffered a left wrist injury, but they did not elaborate.
WWEava360.com

FULL MATCH - Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins - Universal Title Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2016

Kevin Owens puts the Universal Title on the line inside Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2016: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3l4d8TP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Follow WWE on YouTube...
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE Hell In A Cell 2021 Review

June 20th, 2020 | Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It’s your Kickoff match. The women’s tag division is laughable. WWE keeps getting rid of actual teams and what they’re left with doesn’t work. Like, the storyline here is that Nattie feels Mandy/Dana only got their opportunities because they’re hot, which is dumb and lame. They opened with some basic back and forth that was even to showcase that Mandy was on her level. Mandy got more aggressive with a sweet neck whip on the rope but Natalya could combat that with her power advantage. Mandy stayed with her at every turn, even when Nattie called her “just a fitness model.” She came close with her Better Than Kenny knee strike but in the end, Natalya won with the Sharpshooter in 9:40 because…reasons, I guess? Bad booking aside, I do think that was a good match that was better than expected. [**½]