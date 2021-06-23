Everyone Who Got Duped Into Starring On Too Hot To Handle Season 2
Too Hot to Handle, possibly the most outlandish reality dating show ever created. We watched as 10 single people from across the globe landed on the beach hoping to have a summer filled with hookups. Instead, an artificial intelligence-infused cone named Lana prevented them from any sexual activity or they risked chipping away at their $100,000 jackpot. It was equally odd and entertaining and season 2 of Too Hot To Handle is already just as chaotic. However, the show had to be sneakier to convince 10 men and women to participate in the dating experiment this time.www.refinery29.com