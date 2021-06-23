Everyone Who Got Duped Into Starring On Too Hot To Handle Season 2

Too Hot To Handle is finally back for its second season, so you know what that means: Another group of impossibly hot party people who can’t even imagine the concept of going two days without sex will have to remain abstinent for about a month. The hit Netflix reality show puts a scandalous spin on the usual dating games, and Season 2 is shaping up to be even more dramatic and explosive than the first. A big reason for this is Melinda Melrose, one of the clear breakout stars of Too Hot To Handle Season 2. If you can’t get enough Melinda, here’s everything to know about the New York-based supermodel: