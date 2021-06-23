Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MI

Drug search leads to discovery of meth and ectasy

By Bronson Christian
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGAOS_0adUAMUE00

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced today their deputies discovered Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine paraphernalia and Ecstasy after executing a search warrant on the 70000 block of Oak Dr. in Ontwa Township, Cass County, MI.

One 36-year-old male and one 35-year-old female were arrested during the search.

The man was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and maintain a drug house while the woman was was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and outstanding felony warrants.

Names of the people who were arrested are being witheald pending their arraignment and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information regarding this case are asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line here .

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontwa Township, MI
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine#Drug House#Oak Dr#The Cass County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ottawa County, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

4 injured after car rolls on I-96 in Ottawa County

Police say 4 people were hurt after a crash on I-96 overnight in Ottawa County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. near 32nd Avenue in Wright Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo and three female passengers were traveling in a black Nissan when the crash happened. The car reportedly rolled several times.