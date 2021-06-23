Drug search leads to discovery of meth and ectasy

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced today their deputies discovered Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine paraphernalia and Ecstasy after executing a search warrant on the 70000 block of Oak Dr. in Ontwa Township, Cass County, MI.

One 36-year-old male and one 35-year-old female were arrested during the search.

The man was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and maintain a drug house while the woman was was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and outstanding felony warrants.

Names of the people who were arrested are being witheald pending their arraignment and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information regarding this case are asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line here .