Suspect in Arvada shooting left threatening note for police

ARVADA, Colo. — The suspected gunman who opened fire in Olde Town Arvada left a note threatening police, an Arvada detective told The Denver Post.

The document was given to the Arvada Police Department because the letter contained a direct threat to officers, Arvada police Detective David Snelling told our news partners at the Post.

Ronald Troyke was identified as the gunman. The 59-year-old Arvada resident died of multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting Monday afternoon that left two others — Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and 40-year-old “Jonhnny” Hurley — dead.

The department did not release further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or said who was shot by whom, but said Beesley was ambushed and targeted by the suspect because “he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and a badge.”

“We are aware of information from the suspect which clearly shows this suspect targeted and sought out to kill Arvada police officers. We cannot release any documents related to the open investigation at this time,” Detective Snelling later said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said Troyke was shot and killed at the scene and Hurley, a Denver resident and hailed by Chief Link Strate as a hero “who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life,” was also shot and later died at the hospital.

Beesley, a school resource officer and 19-year veteran of the force, was responding to a call of a suspicious incident near the Arvada Library in Olde Town when he was shot and killed.

“Gordon was a true gentleman and a kind soul. He always had a smile on his face and everyone felt better after having a conversation with Gordon,” Strate said. “It is an inconceivable loss for his family.”

Arvada police said the Hurley family have authorized a GoFundMe to support their family. The department said anyone can make donations to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation to support Beesley's family.