Institute for Women’s Leadership showcasing success stories

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership is highlighting distinguished woman from the area as they share their challenges, triumphs and advice for women following in their footsteps.

The Institute hosts a monthly series, " Women Rising: Stories from Experience ," to provide an opportunity for women to hear the success stories of other women, according to the program's facilitator, Bridget O’Connor, owner of O’Connor Connective.

The one-hour lunchtime sessions are available to members for free and to the general public for a small fee. They're currently held virtually, but this fall O'Connor said they hop to resume some in-person sessions.

"Part of what the institute is hoping to do, and part of what stories from experience allows, is a place for women to share and come together to offer support to one another," she said. "And also to continue to encourage our advancement in the workplace."

Wednesday's session featured Kim Bassett, President and Chief Executive Officer for Bassett Mechanical, a Kaukauna-based third generation family business that provides design, engineering, fabrication, installation and preventative maintenance solutions to customers throughout the United States.

"Sharing stories with one another gives some sense of, 'Ok, she did it, I can do it too,'" O'Connor said. "Or, OK I completely relate and understand how she might have been feeling or what she needed to tackle at that moment."