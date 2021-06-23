Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pool Safety: Tips For Cat Parents To Keep Kitties Safe In Summer

By Maggie Clancy
Posted by 
CatTime
CatTime
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ntUD_0adUAH4b00

(Picture Credit: Eleni Mac Synodinos/Getty Images)

If you’re fortunate enough to have a pool in your backyard, there are some safety tips you should know to keep your cat safe in summer.

Even if your cat is a strictly indoor cat, a well-timed escape and slip into the pool can quickly become tragic. Or maybe you have an adventurous cat who loves to take a dip!

Whatever the case, here are a few tips for keeping your cat safe in summer when you have a swimming pool.

Teach Your Cat To Swim

For some cats, the idea of even toeing a body of water is nothing short of a nightmare. Still, if you have a pool, it might be a good idea to teach your cat to swim, just in case they slip.

Introduce your cat to the water in a calm manner. You can slowly loosen your grip on your cat — but still hold them! — as they get used to the water. Eventually, their instincts will kick in.

It is important to not just put your cat in the pool and expect them to swim, though. Being near your cat and reassuring them that they are safe and secure will make this an easier experience for everyone.

Even once they’re comfortable swimming, you should always be in the pool when your cat is, just in case something happens.

Understand The Symptoms Of Near Drowning

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

If your cat falls into the pool and goes under the water for some time, you may think you’re in the clear if you pull them out quick enough. However, cats can experience near drowning , a form of asphyxiation, even 24 hours after the initial event.

Symptoms of near drowning in cats include bluish gums, red and frothy spit-up, and a gurgling sound in the chest.

If you suspect your cat is experiencing near-drowning, get them to your vet ASAP. When left untreated, the potential water in the lungs can collapse the organ.

Know That Some Pool Chemicals Can Irritate Cats

While a short dip probably won’t hurt your cat, prolonged exposure to common pool chemicals like chlorine can irritate your cat’s skin. They can also hurt your cat internally if they get thirsty and try to take a sip from the pool.

If your cat is hanging out with you by the pool, be sure to have a fresh, clean water bowl available so they aren’t tempted to drink a chlorine cocktail.

You may want to try a cat water fountain that keeps your kitty’s water flowing instead of letting it get stagnant. This will sometimes encourage cats to drink more than with a regular bowl.

Invest In A Pool Alarm Device

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

There are several different kinds of pool alarms on the market that can alert you if your cat falls in the water.

Some pool alarms sound off if anything disturbs the surface and makes waves. Usually, you’ll need to install these near or on the side of the pool. Mostly, these types of alarms sound when something large, like a human child, falls in, but some are sensitive enough to detect small animals and pets like cats.

Dry Your Cat’s Ears If They Go For A Dip

If your cat is secure being in the pool — while you’re always supervising, of course — it’s important to make sure their ears are nice and dry once they get out.

Just like with human swimmers, bacteria can start to grow in your kitty’s ear and cause a nasty ear infection. Have some towels on standby just in case.

Do you have any other tips for keeping cats safe around the pool? How do you make sure your kitty doesn’t get hurt around the water? Let us know in the comments below!

Click the bold links in the article to shop for your cat and support our content!

Related Articles:

The post Pool Safety: Tips For Cat Parents To Keep Kitties Safe In Summer appeared first on CatTime .

Community Policy
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
19
Followers
39
Post
925
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Kitties#Bacteria#Kitty#Eleni Mac Synodinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Hidden Dangers At Summer Barbecues: 10 Tips To Keep Your Pup Safe

Summer is on the way, and it's a time to break out the grill and have a fun barbecue party with friends. But it can also be quite dangerous for your dog. Memorial Day weekend tends to be the kickoff for grill season, so here are ten tips to keep dogs safe at barbecues. The post Hidden Dangers At Summer Barbecues: 10 Tips To Keep Your Pup Safe appeared first on DogTime.
Petsanimalfair.com

Summer is Here! Tips for Keeping Your Pup Safe and Happy in the Heat

Summer is here! It’s a time of outdoor fun that includes barbecues, beaches, long walks, and inevitably lots of sun and hot temperatures! Safeguard and protect your pets by taking necessary precautions. Animal Fair Media has created an informative tear sheet to put on your cool fridge that will help protect your pets from heat exhaustion, fleas and ticks, and other summer concerns.
Animalskatzenworld.co.uk

RSPCA Appeals for Information After Cat Dies From Suspected Poisoning

The poor cat came home panting and frothing at the mouth. The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat died from suspected poisoning in Ponciau near Wrexham. The cat came home on the evening of Thursday 24 June at around 8pm. The poor pet was panting and frothing at the mouth and sadly collapsed and died whilst the owner* was on the phone to the vets.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

People For Cats

People for Cats is still officially closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have been conducting contact-reduced adoptions via appointment. Cats available for adoption are advertised on Petfinder and our Facebook page and prospective adopters should contact us via Petfinder. We send out a brief questionnaire to see if you are a good match for the cat. If you are a match, we follow up with a telephone interview and a meet-and-greet appointment to view the cat at the shelter.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Summer Safety: Is It Dangerous To Let My Cat Lie In The Sun?

With the summer weather here again, your kitty might be taking full advantage of the sunshine. Longer days means more time to lie in the sunny spots next to the window. But is it safe to let your cat lie in the sun all day? The post Summer Safety: Is It Dangerous To Let My Cat Lie In The Sun? appeared first on CatTime.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

4th Of July: 5 Things You Should Do To Keep Your Cat Safe

The 4th of July is on the way, and that means backyard barbecues, fireworks, and party guests dressed in red, white, and blue. Unfortunately, it also means dangers for our cats that we need to watch out for. Here are some safety tips. The post 4th Of July: 5 Things You Should Do To Keep Your Cat Safe appeared first on CatTime.
Petspetsmag.co.uk

5 Tips to Keep Your Cat Healthy and Happy

For many of us, our furry friends are so important that they are considered part of the family. Understandably, we feel the need to spoil them with the utmost love and care. So, if you’re looking for some things that you can do to keep your feline happy and healthy, we’ve compiled a few tips to help you do just that.
Petsfox10phoenix.com

Fireworks and pets: Tips to keep your dog or cat safe on July 4th

The Fourth of July is often celebrated with fireworks shows across the country. But pet owners know all too well how those bright lights and loud noises can be a scary situation for dogs and cats. Animals often panic hearing the loud booms caused by fireworks and try to flee....
PetsPosted by
103GBF

It Takes a Village Looking for a home for a Polydactyl Kitten

Do you know what a polydactyl cat is? Sometimes these special cats are referred to as "Hemingway cats" as famous writer Ernest Hemingway loved them. So what makes these cats so special? Well, polydactylism is a condition where the cat has an abnormal number of toes on its paws. They have more than normal cats.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Tips for keeping pets safe this Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching, but already in many parts of SoCal, fireworks have been going off nightly for weeks. While fireworks are a celebrated part of our holiday tradition, they can cause deep anxiety, confusion and downright terror for pets. To help you keep your pets...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Protective Pup Ends Cat Fight Before Anyone Gets Hurt

Usually, cats and dogs fight, but this pup slips into big brother mode and pulls the cat from a fight. A fiesty kitty finds himself in the middle of a catfight as he sits on the steps over his home. His Golden Retriever siblings look on from inside. The cat starts to give his opponent the what for, and big brother decides it's time to step in, and the dog pulls the cat away from the fight in the funniest move ever.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

In a Play To Be Alone With His Owner, Jealous Cat "Shushes'"Her

This adorable tabby is exhibiting all the signs of a jealous cat in this funny video. Having multiple cats can sometimes be a challenge. Their litter box can get stinky, and you may feel like you are constantly filling up their food, but as a multiple cat owner, did you ever think you would have to deal with cat jealousy?
Pet ServicesPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Skip the Groomers With This $7 Unlimited Self-Grooming Care for Your Cat

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Do you ever feel like you and your pet have the same personality? Well, if you're someone who is always saying the phrase "treat yourself," you most likely have a spoiled rotten pet who loves to be massaged and cuddled. Of course, you can't be there 24/7 to show your cats the love they deserve, but there's something out there that's close. Sweet Pet Garden has a cat self-groomer for only $7.
Petstheleadernews.com

Can you train cats to walk on leashes?

We recently adopted a kitten and my kids would like to train it to walk on a leash. Is this even possible and, if so, how do we train him?. Congratulations on your new kitty addition! While everyone is used to seeing people walking dogs on a leash, what many might not know is that cats are also capable of leash training and can rather enjoy a walk outside. The key when leash training a cat is to approach the training differently than you would a dog. Since cats are more skittish than dogs, training them to walk on a leash is an exercise in patience. But the payoff is great when you and your cat realize the leash can be your ticket to outdoor adventures with your favorite kitty by your side.
PetsMic

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Do you ever see your cat shifting his front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?. Scientists who study cat behavior call this distinctive paw action “kneading” and believe it...