Pool Safety: Tips For Cat Parents To Keep Kitties Safe In Summer

If you’re fortunate enough to have a pool in your backyard, there are some safety tips you should know to keep your cat safe in summer.

Even if your cat is a strictly indoor cat, a well-timed escape and slip into the pool can quickly become tragic. Or maybe you have an adventurous cat who loves to take a dip!

Whatever the case, here are a few tips for keeping your cat safe in summer when you have a swimming pool.

Teach Your Cat To Swim

For some cats, the idea of even toeing a body of water is nothing short of a nightmare. Still, if you have a pool, it might be a good idea to teach your cat to swim, just in case they slip.

Introduce your cat to the water in a calm manner. You can slowly loosen your grip on your cat — but still hold them! — as they get used to the water. Eventually, their instincts will kick in.

It is important to not just put your cat in the pool and expect them to swim, though. Being near your cat and reassuring them that they are safe and secure will make this an easier experience for everyone.

Even once they’re comfortable swimming, you should always be in the pool when your cat is, just in case something happens.

Understand The Symptoms Of Near Drowning

If your cat falls into the pool and goes under the water for some time, you may think you’re in the clear if you pull them out quick enough. However, cats can experience near drowning , a form of asphyxiation, even 24 hours after the initial event.

Symptoms of near drowning in cats include bluish gums, red and frothy spit-up, and a gurgling sound in the chest.

If you suspect your cat is experiencing near-drowning, get them to your vet ASAP. When left untreated, the potential water in the lungs can collapse the organ.

Know That Some Pool Chemicals Can Irritate Cats

While a short dip probably won’t hurt your cat, prolonged exposure to common pool chemicals like chlorine can irritate your cat’s skin. They can also hurt your cat internally if they get thirsty and try to take a sip from the pool.

If your cat is hanging out with you by the pool, be sure to have a fresh, clean water bowl available so they aren’t tempted to drink a chlorine cocktail.

You may want to try a cat water fountain that keeps your kitty’s water flowing instead of letting it get stagnant. This will sometimes encourage cats to drink more than with a regular bowl.

Invest In A Pool Alarm Device

There are several different kinds of pool alarms on the market that can alert you if your cat falls in the water.

Some pool alarms sound off if anything disturbs the surface and makes waves. Usually, you’ll need to install these near or on the side of the pool. Mostly, these types of alarms sound when something large, like a human child, falls in, but some are sensitive enough to detect small animals and pets like cats.

Dry Your Cat’s Ears If They Go For A Dip

If your cat is secure being in the pool — while you’re always supervising, of course — it’s important to make sure their ears are nice and dry once they get out.

Just like with human swimmers, bacteria can start to grow in your kitty’s ear and cause a nasty ear infection. Have some towels on standby just in case.

Do you have any other tips for keeping cats safe around the pool? How do you make sure your kitty doesn’t get hurt around the water? Let us know in the comments below!

