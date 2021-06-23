Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Pricing carbon can help solve the infrastructure funding dilemma

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xT2r5_0adUABmF00
© iStock

When will Congress address our most pressing challenges? Another severe hurricane season is expected, our western states are bracing for more deadly wildfires and currently suffering the worst drought on record, and rising sea levels already threaten coastal neighborhoods. Climate change is real, occurring right now, and decisive action is needed — but the partisan Congress has so far proved unable to address the issue.

Senators from both Republican and Democratic parties have announced support for an infrastructure package, but are unable to agree on how to fund it. We have a bipartisan solution: price carbon. The industries that polluted our environment should bear the burden of cleaning it up and as the coal industry fades away, why make taxpayers, instead of the energy companies, pay to retrain displaced mine workers?

Putting a price on carbon will level the economic playing field in the energy sector, unlock market-driven innovation, and lead to the deployment of low, zero and negative carbon technologies. It will help create millions of new jobs and slash U.S. carbon emissions dramatically, making it a powerful tool for curbing climate pollution.

The European Union (EU) is planning to tax imports based on the amount of their greenhouse gas emissions, which would add a fee to the price of products shipped to Europe by U.S. companies. This plan has caught the attention of American manufacturers. “Our clients are seeing this as an additional call to action to look at decarbonizing their supply chains,” the Boston Consulting Group’s Tim Figures told The Wall Street Journal. “It sits alongside investor and ethical pressure by actually putting a value on the carbon contained in imports.”

What’s the smartest step that Congress can take? More than 3,500 economists, including 28 Nobel laureates and several past chairmen of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors and most American CEO’s recommend enactment of a carbon tax.

The word “tax” scares many politicians from embracing this common-sense solution. Some might argue that a fee on carbon emissions would have a regressive impact on consumers’ electricity and gasoline costs but this is easily mitigated. Rebating 50 percent of the tax proceeds would negate the impact on low- and moderate-income households and a portion of the proceeds could be directed to communities whose economies are tied to coal in order to facilitate their inevitable transition to new sources of employment as we shift to cleaner, less expensive energy.

A carbon fee would reduce emissions across the economy, and using the tax as a disincentive is a free market solution, which is much better than a new regimen of government regulations. It would do far more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than a much-discussed clean energy standard, which would deal only with the electric power sector and have no impact on transportation, agriculture, buildings and manufacturing. Those sectors account for three-quarters of U.S. emissions.

Under WTO rules a carbon fee also would enable the United States, as well as the EU countries and others, to impose a border fee on goods from countries that fail to price carbon emissions. This type of border adjustment would significantly enhance the competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers in competition with products from coal-dependent economies (like China).

Yet another benefit of a carbon fee is the revenue it would generate. Even after rebates to make low- and moderate-income families whole and a portion to communities in transition, the remainder could help fund the infrastructure investments that politicians of both major parties broadly support.

Are there enough votes on Capitol Hill to enact a carbon fee? One of us sponsored a bill calling for such a fee, and the other of us has spent much of the past six years meeting with members of Congress to explain its merits. Many of them have said that they are open to the idea and just need to see enough political movement to convince them that the time is right.

In a March poll by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, a majority of registered voters said that global warming should be a high or very high priority for the President and Congress. In recent months powerful organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, as well as scores of large companies, have signaled support for carbon pricing.

History will not look kindly on a major nation with a history of being a world leader that fails to address such a profound threat to global prosperity and health. The time has come to price carbon.

Francis Rooney is a former Ambassador to the Holy See, and Republican congressman representing Florida’s 19th District. William Eacho, former U.S. Ambassador to Austria, is co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Responsible Growth. Rooney is a member of the group’s Advisory Board.

The Hill

The Hill

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Congress#Republican#Democratic#The European Union#Eu#American#The Wall Street Journal#Wto#Capitol Hill#The Business Roundtable#The Holy See
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues

HAPPY TUESDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the Supreme Court ruling in favor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has underestimated methane emissions caused by oil and gas production by as much as 76 percent, according to research published Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. Researchers from Pennsylvania State University collected data in the mid-Atlantic, mid-South and central Midwest of the U.S....
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Renewable Energy Soars As Exxon, Shell Falter

As many know, Big Oil companies have suffered major losses as a result of the pandemic, as oil demand plummeted. Now, however, the prospects for the industry are looking more dismal than ever. As oil supermajors have faced increasing pressure to shift toward more sustainable business strategies, such pressure will certainly result in companies looking to renewables as the solution to this shift.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

PIRG: Manchin Bill Would Promote Energy Efficiency, 'The Cleanest Energy

WASHINGTON, June 25 (TNSPol) -- The U.S. Public Interest Research Group issued the following news release:. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing Thursday on a wide-ranging energy infrastructure bill put forth by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The discussion draft includes investments in grid infrastructure and resilience, and multiple approaches to reduce global warming emissions, including carbon capture and storage, energy efficiency programs, and battery manufacturing and recycling. The bill also includes $1.2 billion annually for nuclear power plants.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan infrastructure deal would decrease debt in long run: analysis

The bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden announced last week would decrease government debt and increase gross domestic product (GDP) in the long run, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM). “It will take us a long time for the infrastructure to become productive, but...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Extended Medicare sequester may help fund $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

One of the funding sources for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill includes an extension of Medicare sequestration through 2031, according to the American Hospital Association. The federally mandated payment cut initially was created in 2011 by the Budget Control Act to reduce federal spending by more than a trillion...
Advocacynaturalgasworld.com

US funding aims to lower steel’s carbon footprint

A team will work to capture CO2 and blast furnace gases as a way to decarbonise the steelmaking process. New Jersey-based Dastur International said June 28 it had secured federal funding to study ways to capture CO2 and blast-furnace gasses emitted by the steel industry. Working with Colorado’s ION Clean...
Austin, TXtechxplore.com

Study offers plan to overcome hurdles for hydrogen energy

The U.S. is counting on hydrogen to play a significant role in the low-carbon economy of the future, but fundamental questions about transportation, storage and cost need to be addressed in order to integrate hydrogen gas into the nation's existing infrastructure, according to a preliminary study from a new research program at The University of Texas at Austin.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Oil and gas exports give the US a strategic geopolitical tool

Earlier this month, Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana lifted the Biden administration’s attempt to halt lease sales for oil and gas production on federal lands and waters. Doughty issued a preliminary injunction on the administration’s plan after 13 states sued. The lease of federal lands for oil and gas production provides millions of dollars of revenue for the states and local governments and economies. Beyond the legal arguments, though, the resumption of federal land leases is critical to pursuing America’s geopolitical goals.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stocks add to weekly gains, helped by infrastructure deal

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Thursday as traders were encouraged by a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index marked another record high, surpassing the peak it set early last week. Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies in the construction industry.
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Climate crisis: ‘Put a price on carbon in this Congress’

Re: “The Earth is now trapping an ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, NASA says” [June 16, Environment]:. We, as a nation and as all of humanity, need to take urgent action. The single best thing we could do right now is to charge the polluters for their pollution. Fortunately, we have options. There are bills in the U.S. Senate introduced by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., with Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, that put a price on carbon. The best option is the Energy Innovation Act introduced in the House by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

IMF: Carbon Price Floor Could Help Bring Tremendous Transformative Investment Opportunities

An International Carbon Price Floor (ICPF) could help bring tremendous opportunities for transformative investments, economic growth, and green jobs, an International Monetary Fund staff report issued today asserts. “It is important that fiscal policy reorients private investment towards the development, adoption, and diffusion of low-carbon technologies while maintaining fiscal space....
Energy Industryelectrek.co

Core Development Group to implement over 15,000 EV chargers throughout US

Renewable energy provider Core Development Group has announced a contract to design, implement, and maintain over 15,000 EV chargers throughout the US. The portfolio of this new agreement promises 100 to 500 chargers per site. Core Development Group describes itself as “a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Steel, Norway's Equinor eye clean hydrogen production

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor and U.S. Steel Corp will examine the potential for developing clean hydrogen production in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the two companies said on Tuesday. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess the technological and commercial possibilities for hydrogen and carbon capture...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's unemployment blunder is crushing economic supply chains

Delta-variant scare tactics notwithstanding, the United States economy is exiting the coronavirus age. The government’s emergency actions over the past year that forestalled an economic crash are now catching up with us, with a White House seemingly unable to recognize the scale of the potential issue. Various measures, including extending the unemployment bonus program, will further accelerate the fastest inflationary pressure in 40 years. Without swift action, the American economy soon will face the hangover due to disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials and finished goods.