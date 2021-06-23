Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Investors Burned by Fraud Get Better at Detecting Future Bad Actors

institutionalinvestor.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstitutional investors who have experienced corporate fraud develop tools to sniff out future wrongdoing and become much more active in corporate governance. In a recent study from Harvard Business School, assistant professor and author Trung Nguyen found that institutional investors who have owned a security that has later been the victim of corporate fraud and financial misconduct — what Nguyen calls “treated” investors — are more likely than peers who have not had the experience to avoid the securities of suspicious companies in the future. In fact, investors who have lost money from bad corporate actors become much more active in governance at the companies they own in the future. Well governed companies are more transparent and accountable to shareholders.

www.institutionalinvestor.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Voting Behavior#Stocks#Investors#Harvard Business School#Institutional Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Businesslondon.edu

Boards and investors disagree on CEO pay

Whether it is anxiety about the economic fallout from the pandemic, or the ongoing national debate over fairness and equality, there remains an abiding focus on executive pay in the UK. Public disagreements on pay between companies and their investors continue to fuel such attention, which, in turn, has an influence on boards determining CEO pay.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Leveraged ETFs Burned Investors a Decade Ago. Why Is a New Crop Sprouting?

A good number of investors and advisors got in trouble during the financial crisis using ETFs that advertised double or triple exposure to indexes. Advisors moved into the products in hopes of winning big gains for clients, only to find the funds sometimes behaved in ways they didn’t expect. And clients get burned.
Marketsinvesting.com

4 ways investors use support and resistance levels to make better trades

4 ways investors use support and resistance levels to make better trades. Trading should just be a simple process of buying low and selling high but for many investors the process is more akin to rocket science. One of the most basic and easy-to-understand strategies that can help accomplish this is to identify an asset’s support and resistance levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Presidential Electionseattlepi.com

Bloomberg Launches 'Bloomberg Wealth With David Rubenstein'

Carlyle Group co-founder David M. Rubenstein is expanding his relationship with Bloomberg Media with the launch of the new bi-weekly program, “Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.”. Rubenstein, who also hosts the interview program “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” will use the new forum to speak one on one with...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 63,373 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsetftrends.com

Trends with Benefits #58: Bad Actors in Bitcoin with Jake Chervinsky

I continue our special bitcoin podcast series by exploring the perceptions, realities and implications of bad actors in bitcoin with Jake Chervinsky. In addition to serving as General Counsel at Compound Labs, he works on regulatory policy for the crypto industry through the Blockchain Association. So, he spends a lot of time working with legislators and has a great sense of how they view crypto.
Marketsthebalance.com

What Is an Institutional Investor?

Institutional investors, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), are entities such as persons, corporations, partnerships with at least $50 million in total assets. They often include banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, pension funds, and other financial institutions that pool investments from small investors. Learn more about how institutional...
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Hedge Fund Optimism Is Rising as Managers Deliver Their Best Performance in Years

Hedge fund managers have grown even more optimistic about their business prospects over the next 12 months. On a scale ranging from -50 to +50, hedge funds rated their economic confidence at +19.5, up from an average of +18.4 the previous quarter, according to the second quarter Hedge Fund Confidence Index from AIMA, Simmons & Simmons, and Seward & Kissel. Confidence is also up significantly from +13.8 in the fourth quarter, according to the index.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 337,091 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337,091 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Angie Storm is Partner and Robin Van Voorhies is a Director at KPMG. This post is based on a KPMG memorandum by Ms. Storm, Ms. Van Voorhies, and Carol Clarke. Although special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been around for decades, they have recently exploded in popularity. While SPACs can offer certain advantages over IPOs, such as quicker access to the capital markets, their use can also raise challenges. The SEC and others are monitoring the SPAC boom and responding as needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy