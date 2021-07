The “Since You Been Gone” singer, Kelly Clarkson, has been long-gone from Tennessee for some time now. Now, the singer is located in Los Angeles, California. Clarkson is in the city for work. She is a mentor on NBC’s “The Voice.” She also hosts her own talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which earned a Daytime Emmy Award recently. Her show is also taking over the time slot that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” had on TV. It is ending after 19 seasons.