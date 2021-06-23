Lifehouse Agency’s Great Chefs and Wineries Virtual Auction and Cookbook Raises 300,000 to Support Individuals With Developmental Disabilities
Since 1954, Lifehouse Agency has been supporting people with developmental disabilities throughout the Bay Area. Lifehouse improves their quality of life by providing a lifetime of compassionate support in an atmosphere of respect, inspiration and purpose. Lifehouse’s Great Chef and Wineries event, held since 1990, is considered one of the...marinmagazine.com