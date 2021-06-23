Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Lifehouse Agency’s Great Chefs and Wineries Virtual Auction and Cookbook Raises 300,000 to Support Individuals With Developmental Disabilities

By Donna Berry Glass
marinmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1954, Lifehouse Agency has been supporting people with developmental disabilities throughout the Bay Area. Lifehouse improves their quality of life by providing a lifetime of compassionate support in an atmosphere of respect, inspiration and purpose. Lifehouse’s Great Chef and Wineries event, held since 1990, is considered one of the...

marinmagazine.com
