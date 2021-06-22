Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Why Many Businesses Are Becoming More Vocal In Support of LGBTQ Rights

By Jessica Shortall
hbs.edu
 16 days ago

It’s a clear case study on the intersection of business and social activism. One of the clearer case studies on the intersection of business and social issues is how companies have handled the rise of LGBTQ rights. For many years, businesses have been working to improve their brands and their...

www.hbs.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
State
Indiana State
City
Boston, MA
City
Economy, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Virginia State
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Rights#Lgbtq#Americans#Hb2#Texas Welcomes All
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Politicsncadvertiser.com

False claims of protecting children are fueling anti-trans legislation

In the past six months, state legislators have introduced more than 250 bills to restrict transgender rights. Most of these proposals target transgender youths, limiting their ability to play on sports teams or access medical treatments. In April, Arkansas outlawed gender-affirming treatment for trans youths, a move so controversial that the Republican governor vetoed the bill, only to have the state legislature override his decision. Similar laws, which would prevent trans youths from accessing medical treatments that their doctors consider vitally necessary, are pending in 13 other states.
Food & DrinksForward

Next Pride month, we need to talk about LGBTQ food insecurity

While Pride Month recently gave us the opportunity to reflect on all of the contributions and successes of the LGBTQ community, it also demanded an awareness of the many challenges the community continues to confront. At MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, we know that among those challenges is food insecurity — a challenge too often unseen and unaddressed.
SocietyPosted by
DFW Community News

Juniper at Preston Hollow supports LGBTQ with PRIDE event

June is LGBTQ Pride month, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City to resist persecution of LGBTQ individuals. While PRIDE stands for Promote Respect, Inclusion, and Dignity for Everyone, PRIDE is an acronym for the Personal Rights in Defense and Education organization. On June 30, 2021, Juniper...
SocietyPosted by
NBC News

Gay marriage won rare support. Will other LGBTQ rights follow suit?

WASHINGTON — In recent years, LGBTQ rights have made significant advancements in the United States, but there remain areas of growing legislative hurdles and challenges. In a country that is divided on a long list of cultural and societal issues, the acceptance of gay marriage stands out as a remarkable exception. Once a divisive issue, it now has the support of 7 in 10 Americans, according to a recent poll from Gallup.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated Pride Month at the White House on Friday, a reflection of the growing stature of the LGBTQ community at the highest level of government. “Pride Month represents so much,” Biden said. “It stands for courage. The courage of all those in previous generations...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

President Biden is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights. The White House said in a statement Friday that Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: Join us in supporting the LGBTQ+ community

Every year we as the larger LGBTQ+ community and our allies celebrate Pride Month in June to commemorate the resistance led by transgender women of color that was ignited at the Stonewall Inn in New York City in 1969, an event largely credited as the beginning of the modern day LGBTQ+ rights movement.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on the state of LGBTQ rights

On June 30 at 12:30pm ET, Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried will take a look at the Equality Act as it navigates Congress and a wave of anti-trans bills that have cropped up around the country, featuring Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the National LGBTQ Task Force executive director Kierra Johnson and GenderCool Project champion Stella Keating. Register.
SocietyCredit Union Times

Pride Month: Supporting LGBTQ+ Financial Wellness

The financial needs of the LGBTQ+ community may not receive sufficient attention, yet many facets of this community are unique in terms of financial planning needs and need to be specifically addressed. That’s why it’s especially important for employers and leaders to include this community in conversations around benefits and understand the many financial twists and turns that LGBTQ+ workers may face.
SocietyNewsweek

Rainbow Capitalism Isn't Pride, and LGBTQ+ Customers Know It | Opinion

Pride Month is a celebration of progress for the LGBTQ+ community. It began as a protest, with the Stonewall Riots, and grew to become an annual march fighting for LGBTQ+ equality. But in the 50 years since, Pride has become a much larger and broader international event, which has seen many businesses become, effectively, sponsors—placing the rainbow flag on their product lines, logos and even parade floats in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. But the disparity between the use of the rainbow and many businesses' lack of substantive action toward LGBTQ+ justice in the tumult of recent years is not lost on customers. Without real action backing it up, company use of the rainbow feels hollow.
Educationprovidencejournal.com

RI pay equity protections for race, age, gender or religion signed into law

Gov. Dan McKee signed new protections against pay discrimination into law Wednesday, completing a multi-year campaign to make sure employees of different races and genders receive equal compensation for their work. The legislation was the subject of extensive negotiations and compromises between activists and employers, one of which was when...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court delivers defeat to Harris with donor-privacy decision

Her name is no longer on the case, but Vice President Kamala Harris suffered a Supreme Court smackdown last week when the justices toppled California’s donor-disclosure requirement for charities. As California attorney general, Ms. Harris turned up the heat on charitable nonprofits by insisting that they submit to her office...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
ReligionABC 15 News

Many Catholics support LGBTQ+ inclusion, despite Vatican rhetoric

The Catholic Church isn't known for welcoming the LGBTQ+ community and the church as a whole is still officially homophobic, describing gay relationships as "deviant behavior." "I don't think that's a Christian message at all, a Christian message, let alone Catholic," says retired school teacher and gay Catholic Michael Hogan.
Beauty & FashionBHG

15 LGBTQ+ Small Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. June is Pride Month and chances are you've seen at least a handful of businesses' logos that have changed to a rainbow design. At first glance, you might think this means that the brand is an LGBTQ+-friendly company to support, and you want to get behind it. But consider this: Many of these companies are not queer-owned, and while they might employ people in the LGBTQ+ community, they don't all necessarily support queer causes during the other 11 months of the year. If you're thinking about where to spend your money this month, consider supporting freelance artists and small businesses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy