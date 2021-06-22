Why Many Businesses Are Becoming More Vocal In Support of LGBTQ Rights

Pride Month is a celebration of progress for the LGBTQ+ community. It began as a protest, with the Stonewall Riots, and grew to become an annual march fighting for LGBTQ+ equality. But in the 50 years since, Pride has become a much larger and broader international event, which has seen many businesses become, effectively, sponsors—placing the rainbow flag on their product lines, logos and even parade floats in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. But the disparity between the use of the rainbow and many businesses' lack of substantive action toward LGBTQ+ justice in the tumult of recent years is not lost on customers. Without real action backing it up, company use of the rainbow feels hollow.