Five Remarkable Minnesota Road Trips With The Most Breathtaking Views

You knew you were a cool kid in Rochester, Minnesota in the 80's if... You knew you were a cool kid in the midwest back in the 80's and 90's if you had permed hair that was up in a banana clip as you walked through the hallways at John Marshall High School in Rochester with your Z Cavaricci's rolled tight on your ankles. Every kid in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin knew that being cool meant all of those things. But, that's not all the cool kids did! Scroll through and go back in time a bit and see how many of the "cool" things were part of your everyday back "in the day".