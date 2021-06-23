Cancel
Minnesota State

Five Remarkable Minnesota Road Trips With The Most Breathtaking Views

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is so much natural beauty in our state. Whether you are taking a road trip through the Minnesota River Valley, up the North Shore, or across the beautiful Bluff Country, there really is a road trip for everyone. You can make these road trips last five days long, or...

quickcountry.com
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5

[watch] Amazing Video Captures Massive Cliff Falling into Lake Superior

There's nothing like the power of Mother Nature, especially when her display involves sending part of a massive cliff into the waters of Lake Superior. Which is exactly what happened over the weekend along the shores of Lake Superior at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, in Michigan's Upper Penninsula. My family owned a cabin in northern Wisconsin near Boulder Junction when I was a kid, and I think we stopped there one summer. It's a bit of a hike from Rochester, about 7 hours northeast of here, according to Google Maps.
Iowa State
Quick Country 96.5

Teenagers in Minnesota and Iowa Thought They Were so Cool if They Had These 23 Things

You knew you were a cool kid in Rochester, Minnesota in the 80's if... You knew you were a cool kid in the midwest back in the 80's and 90's if you had permed hair that was up in a banana clip as you walked through the hallways at John Marshall High School in Rochester with your Z Cavaricci's rolled tight on your ankles. Every kid in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin knew that being cool meant all of those things. But, that's not all the cool kids did! Scroll through and go back in time a bit and see how many of the "cool" things were part of your everyday back "in the day".
Minnesota State
Quick Country 96.5

Two Southeast Minnesota Counties Are Among The Healthiest In The Nation

A new study shows that many Minnesota counties are among the healthiest communities in the nation, and two Southeast Minnesota counties came in the Top 100. Olmsted County, which is of course home to the Med City (we should probably expect Olmsted County to make the list every year, right?), came in at number 77 on the list according to a news release from U.S News & World Report. Dodge County also made the top 100, coming in at number 54.
Minnesota State
Quick Country 96.5

Five Southern Minnesota Places Are Now Recognized On The National Historic Register

It was recently announced that 20 Minnesota places were recently designated onto the National Register of Historic Places list. Of the places selected five were located right here in Southern Minnesota with the West Concord High School, a portion of downtown Montgomery, the First Congressional Church in Winona, Rollingstone Village Hall, and the Hudson Manufacturing Company Factory in Hastings making the list. The latest additions to the list according to the Minnesota Department of Administration's State Historic Preservation Office reflect "significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering, and culture and which possess integrity of location, design, setting, materials, workmanship, feeling, and association."
Minnesota State
Quick Country 96.5

32 Items that Are Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in Minnesota when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. That's happening now for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 26th in Rochester, Minnesota. And I'm sure that businesses are getting their Tootsie Rolls ready to throw out to the crowds but here's a newsflash - no one wants Tootsie Rolls! Instead of spending your dollars on those worthless pieces of candy, check out these items to throw at the parade-goers instead.
Shakopee, MN
Quick Country 96.5

We’re Sending You to Twin Cities Summer Jam For Free!

Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Lynrd Skynard and more are heading back to Minnesota this July at Twin Cities Summer Jam, and you can be there, too-- for free!. The wait is over. The summer of 2021 is shaping up to be epic here in Minnesota, with many of the events and activities that were canceled in 2020 set to come back big-time this year. And there are few bigger than Twin Cities Summer Jam. It's set for Thursday, July 22nd through Saturday, July 24th at Canterbury Park in Shakopee (about an hour and a half from Rochester in the Twin Cities west metro.)
Minnesota State
Quick Country 96.5

The Largest Fireworks Show In Minnesota Will Also Feature Live Music

The Fourth of July is my favorite holiday. The weather is typically really nice and we're pretty fortunate to have a great view of the city's fireworks display. We celebrate each year with a BBQ and blankets or lawn chairs set up in the backyard to enjoy the show. The fireworks last year were the best I've ever seen in this area. If you remember the city of Rochester canceled the 4th of July celebration in 2020 because of COVID, but that didn't stop people from lighting their own, and people went all out. The sky was lit up all night with beautiful fireworks.
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Angel Wing Mural in Rochester is More Than Just a Great Selfie Spot

New mural in Rochester, Minnesota has a purpose...and it is WAY bigger than getting great selfies!. I love all the art, especially the murals that are around Rochester, Minnesota. And a new set of wings just showed up that are absolutely gorgeous! But the purpose - it's way bigger than just a great selfie. In fact, when I learned why the huge, white wings were painted on the giant, gray wall at Collins Orthodontics, I started crying.