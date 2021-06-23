Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Conservation groups threaten lawsuit against State if wolf trapping and snaring laws remain unchanged

By Keith Schubert
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8fD7_0adU8qYd00

A handful of groups is threatening legal action against the state if it does not revise recently passed legislation that makes it easier to hunt gray wolves in the state, saying the new laws would violate the Endangered Species Act by leading to the accidental taking of federally protected species.

The letter of intent to sue — addressed to Gov. Greg Gianforte, Montana Fish and Wildlife Protection Director Hank Worsech, as well as FWP commission members — by the groups echo a familiar argument made during the legislative session that allowing neck snares to be used for trapping wolves and extending the trapping season will lead to more accidental deaths of non-target animals.

“These bills impose a new trapping paradigm in western Montana’s lynx and grizzly bear habitat and are likely to cause incidental trapping and injury or death of these threatened species,” the letter read.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson, sponsored House Bills 224 and 225 that allow for neck snares and extend the trapping season by adding two weeks on each end. At the International Grizzly Bear Committee’s summer meeting , Ken McDonald, chief of wildlife staff for Fish Wildlife and Parks, said the department plans to ask the FWP commission to end the trapping season in mid-December to protect bears coming out of hibernation within grizzly bear habitats.

The groups also took issue with Senate Bill 314, which allows more harvesting per individual license, baiting within 30-feet of a trap, and the hunting of wolves on private lands outside of daylight hours with the use of artificial light or scope. The bill also directs the FWP to “establish by rule hunting and trapping seasons for wolves with the intent to reduce the wolf population in this state to a sustainable level, but not less than the number of wolves necessary to support at least 15 breeding pairs.”

The letter said the state should “at a minimum” prohibit all trapping and snaring in occupied lynx and grizzly bear habitat to avoid accidental takings.

“Unless the State takes action in the next 60 days to remedy this violation, the undersigned organizations will seek judicial enforcement of the ESA’s take prohibition,” the letter said.

Because of the overlap of habitats between grizzly bears , Canadian lynx and gray wolves, the letter said the two threatened species would increasingly fall victim to snares under the new laws. The letter was sent by Earthjustice and on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Clearwater, Humane Society of the United States, International Wildlife Coexistence Network, Sierra Club, Western Watersheds Project, Wilderness Watch, and Wolves of the Rockies.

“The Montana legislature and governor’s policies on wolf management are not about hunting, they are state-sponsored eradication the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 19th century,” said Earth Justice attorney Ben Scrimshaw.

Grizzly bears were added to the endangered species act in 1975 after populations fell to a sliver of what they once were. Since receiving federal protection, bear populations have continued to rise from around 700 in 1975 to nearly 2,000 in 2020. However, a recent review of the animal’s status under the ESA by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service maintained its threatened status. Due to the lack of regulatory mechanisms to protect Canadian Lynx, the animal was added to the ESA in 2000. Like the grizzly, the lynx has seen positive impacts on population rates after receiving federal protections.

On June 16, again citing laws passed in Montana, many of the same organizations joined 50 conservation is petitioning the FWS to restore the ESA protections for gray wolves.

“The unsustainable management of gray wolves by the states clearly demonstrates that the states cannot be trusted to protect this iconic species,” said Tara Thornton of the Endangered Species Coalition in a press release announcing the petition. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must step in to ensure gray wolves aren’t once again exterminated in the Northern Rockies.”

On Thursday, the FWP Commissioners will meet to discuss the recently implemented laws, including the rules and regulations for wolf hunting.

The post Conservation groups threaten lawsuit against State if wolf trapping and snaring laws remain unchanged appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

910
Followers
513
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Wildlife Conservation#State#House#Fish Wildlife And Parks#Senate#Canadian#Sierra Club#Wilderness Watch#Earth Justice#Fws#The Fwp Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit challenges gray wolf harvest near Yellowstone National Park

A dispute about the wolf population around Yellowstone National Park and the size of elk herds has gotten chippy, as at least one Fish Wildlife Parks Commissioner alleged intentional pain and suffering, while an outdoor group claims the commissioners who are now in the minority are using legal stall tactics to appease out-of-state environmental groups. […] The post Lawsuit challenges gray wolf harvest near Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Intersection of Grizzly bears and tourists discussed at Wednesday’s management meeting

Plans for a historic number of visitors to national parks coupled with a peaking grizzly bear population have prompted leaders in the Interagency Grizzly Bear Commission to consider how to manage the potential conflicts. One bear specifically, Bear 863, commonly known as “Felicia,” was brought up multiple times as an example of the clash between […] The post Intersection of Grizzly bears and tourists discussed at Wednesday’s management meeting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Montanan

New increased wolf harvest plan goes out for public comment

With lawsuits regarding wolf hunting already in court, and news of more lawsuits likely, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission took the first in a series of steps that would serve two purposes — establish a 2021-2022 wolf hunt and comply with the intent of several bills passed by lawmakers earlier this year. By a […] The post New increased wolf harvest plan goes out for public comment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Environmental groups threaten lawsuit over Montana wolf laws

Multiple environmental interest groups said Wednesday they will sue the state of Montana over new wolf management laws due to concerns about federally protected grizzly bears and Canada lynx. Earthjustice, representing Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Clearwater, Humane Society of the United States, International Wildlife Coexistence Network, Sierra...
AnimalsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Felicia the grizzly draws a crowd. A long-term solution for keeping her and the public safe is proving elusive.

Seventeen days ago, rangers equipped with rubber bullets, beanbags, paintballs and noisemakers descended upon a popular grizzly’s favorite roadside hangout and created an uproar. The action, intended to keep the bear and the public safe, sparked criticism from wildlife advocates, particularly after officials raised the possibility of euthanizing the bear if hazing did not work.
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish And Game Commission Expands Wolf Hunting And Trapping Rules To Align With New State Law

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission expanded gray wolf hunting and trapping opportunities on Thursday based on a bill signed by Gov. Brad Little this past legislative session. The commission previously extended the wolf hunting and trapping season when it set the rules in March. Then, the legislature introduced Senate Bill 1211. Conservation groups have said the bill could drastically reduce the state’s wolf population by up to 90%.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a cultural battle’: Montana’s changing abortion laws

There are few issues in American politics that generate more passionate disagreement than abortion. States have become the battleground for many national policy fights, such as the one over abortion access. With full control of state government for the first time in decades, Montana’s Republican legislators have joined a nationwide wave of states that introduced […] The post ‘It’s a cultural battle’: Montana’s changing abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AnimalsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

'Crazy' ants that kill birds eradicated from Pacific atoll

HONOLULU (AP) — An invasive species known as the yellow crazy ant has been eradicated from a remote U.S. atoll in the Pacific. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that the ants have been successfully removed from Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. Johnston Atoll is a refuge for tens of thousands of seabirds from 15 different species. It’s home to the only seabird habitat in over 570,000 square miles of open ocean.
Politicsadvantagenews.com

State files lawsuit against Phillips 66

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit and agreed interim order with Phillips 66 stemming from the railcar incident earlier this month in which four railcars leaked contaminated sulfuric acid. The incident began late in the day June 2, and by the following morning a Code Red alert was sent out advising nearby residents to shelter at home, keep windows and doors shut, and not run air conditioners.
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Montanan

Big, bad forest clear cutting continues

Clearcuts are not illegal, but they should be. Yet politicians like Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte mislead the public by claiming the Forest Service no longer clearcuts. But obviously the Forest Service and timber industry are still clearcutting national forests. Case in point, the Custer Gallatin National Forest just approved – then pulled […] The post Big, bad forest clear cutting continues appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Former lawmakers mount another challenge to SB140

Even though the Montana Supreme Court has ruled that Senate Bill 140 fits within the framework of one section of the Montana Constitution, another group has filed suit challenging the new law, which abolished the judicial nomination commission and allowed for the governor to directly appoint judges. Tom Winter and Barbara Bessette, two former Democratic […] The post Former lawmakers mount another challenge to SB140 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Animalsknau.org

USFWS Proposal Would Expand Black-Footed Ferret Reintroductions

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to expand the area available for black-footed ferret reintroductions throughout northern and southeastern Arizona as well as parts of New Mexico and Utah. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on how the plan is meant to help the endangered animal. The black-footed ferret was listed...
Harrisburg, PAbeavercountyradio.com

GOP Voting Law Bill Clears state House Amid Wolf Veto Threat

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid Wolf veto threat. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican rewrite of election law is now in the hands of the state Senate after a tense debate in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The bill that passed Tuesday would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives the auditing procedures they have demanded. It got out of the state House on a 110 to 91 vote Tuesday despite Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto threat. It would change the registration deadline from 15 days to 30 days before an election. Mail-in ballots would have to be requested 15 days before the vote. Drop boxes for mail-in ballots would be limited to seven days before an election.
California StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

California bans state-funded travel to Montana over anti-LGBTQ laws

California is restricting state-funded travel to Montana and several other states in reaction to laws passed during the last legislative session that it views as anti-LGBTQ, the state’s attorney general announced Monday. “The states are a part of a recent, dangerous wave of discriminatory new bills signed into law in states across the country that […] The post California bans state-funded travel to Montana over anti-LGBTQ laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Animalsijpr.org

Thu 8:30 | Conservation Groups Offer A Wolf Management Blueprint

Wolves roam our part of the west once again, but they are followed by a significant set of issues and challenges. Wolves are protected in parts of the region, but not all. State-by-state approaches to wolf management lead to disparate outcomes, like California leaving wolves generally alone while Oregon and Washington allow killing of nuisance wolves.
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

Conservative group files lawsuit over Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. - A nonprofit conservative law firm filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin that challenges the state’s use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The suit filed Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argues against the state Elections Commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.
Louisiana Statekaplantoday.com

Louisiana’s experimental Whooping Crane population continues to make progress during ‘21 breeding season

Patience has paid off for one of Louisiana’s female whooping cranes that was a part of the initial population from 2011The female crane, designated L7-11, laid the first egg of the experimental population in 2014. However, that attempt, along with subsequent others for her, were unsuccessful. But this year, two eggs hatched and, as of this writing, both chicks are alive.