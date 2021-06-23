Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Man helps bring culture and art to Cairo

By Mike Mohundro
KFVS12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland city is bringing something to help boost arts and culture in the community. A man in Cairo is bringing a variety of dance, music, culture and art to the region for free. “To bring a different type of dimension to this area and I...

www.kfvs12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Media Arts#Kfvs#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
Related
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Art brings Austin together

City leaders, followed by those visiting 4th Avenue Fest Wednesday, got the experience of taking part in a unique artistic opportunity with Wow! Mobile Metal Lab. The Wow! Mobile Metal Lab is the brainchild of artist Sara Hanson, who guided the leaders and public through the creation of the Wishing Tree.
Madison, WIwortfm.org

There is no Art Without Culture, no Culture Without Community

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Dr Damita Brown (in exile) …. Chris Walker is a renowned dancer and the founding Artistic Director of the groundbreaking First Wave hip-hop program at UW-Madison, and was recently appointed director of the Division of Arts. He joins us to talk about the power of art, and what is happening with art and diversity at UW-Madison.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Bringing free art experiences to the forefront

There is an art to partnering with others. Whether it is with community volunteers, businesses or other nonprofits, there are always key points of interest, goals and objectives that vary from our own. Sometimes there are layers of history and experiences that paint an abstract portrait rather than a landscape....
Cairo, ILannanews.com

Filmmaking workshop set at Cairo arts center

A filmmaking/media arts workshop is planned June 28-29 at the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo. The workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The fine arts center is located at 815 Commercial Ave. Guest lecturer for the upcoming workshop is scheduled to be...
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

NCW art leaders reflect on ways to bring art back

WENATCHEE — Art in its many different forms is returning to the Wenatchee Valley, albeit a little different than it was before. A group of five art leaders from across North Central Washington met at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center last Thursday as part of a community Q&A series, Moving into the Future. Speakers discussed how art in the valley will look going forward while reflecting on current and past challenges.
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

WBFO Arts & Culture Desk

WBFO's Arts & Culture Desk is funded by the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site and WECK Radio. In many ways, the region’s identity is shaped by its arts and cultural arenas. From opera to performing arts programs in schools, the arts reach people of all ages in our community. The Buffalo region is home to scores to theater companies, art galleries, museums and other cultural attractions. WBFO is committed to unearthing little-known stories and highlighting the impact the arts have on our economy and our lifestyles.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

New dance studio in Wilmington teaches culture through art

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to her passion for music and dance, Lorena Gomez Maese never misses a step. The choreographer and designer fuses diverse cultural traditions to create an atmosphere of dance that is both enjoyable and educational. Most importantly, Gomez Maese wants the Wilmington community to reap...
Utah Statecatalystmagazine.net

Utah’s Diverse Cultural Arts at the 2021 Living Traditions Festival

The Living Traditions Festival is celebrating 35 years of fostering the preservation and inclusion of Utah’s diverse cultural landscape through presentations of dance, music, craft, and culinary arts. Stay up to date on the performing artists line up, food and craft vendors, community partners, sponsors, and workshops by going to LivingTraditionsFestival.com or follow their social sites @SLCLivingTrad.
MuseumsPosted by
The Press

H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum Donates to Help the Community

H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum Donates to Help the Community. LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19th, 2021, the Museum donated funds to Covina Police Department to help enhance their internal facilities and funded the Parents' Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center in support of their work in providing aids and resources to families. Numerous local deputies and distinguished members of the communities attended the donation ceremony at the H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum. The guests included Covina Mayor Jorge A. Marquez, South Pasadena Mayor Pro Tem Michael Cacciotti, San Gabriel Mayor Chin Ho Liao, West Covina Council Member Tony Wu, Walnut Council Member Dr. Allen Wu, Chief of Covina Police Department David Povero, Former Mayor of City of Walnut Mary Su, senior editor for Beijing-based Vision magazine Qianqian Xing, and Executive Director Elena Sanchez and representatives of the Parents Place Family Resource and Empowerment Center.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

GWCF launches program to bring non-arts organizations and arts together

WORCESTER — The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has launched a new grant program seeking to bring non-arts and arts organizations/individuals together as part of its Creative Worcester Initiative. The program, known as Creative Intersections, will fund projects that "leverage the arts as a catalyst to respond to human need in...
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Chamber plans in-person 'Salute to the Arts and Culture'

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s July Power in Partnership breakfast will return to an in-person format on July 1. The program will be a celebration of the importance of the arts to the community, with a “Salute to Arts and Culture.” The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The cost is $20, and pre-registration is required.
MuseumsSantafe New Mexican.com

Warrior to retire as head of Museum of Indian Arts & Culture

Della Warrior, the longtime head of the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture/Laboratory of Anthropology and a staple on the state’s creative and educational scenes, will retire later this summer, the state Department of Cultural Affairs announced Wednesday. Warrior, who served as president of the Institute of American Indian Arts...
Ocean Springs, MSwxxv25.com

The Mary C. is bringing arts and cultural classes back to Ocean Springs

It’s a celebration! Bringing fun and arts back to the Gulfport Coast for the entire family to enjoy. The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center in Ocean Springs celebrated their reopening since closing due to COVID. The center has been open for about a month, but today they introduced summer classes for children and adults to enjoy.
Shelby, NCShelby Star

Art of Sound brings live music back to Shelby

Uptown Shelby was alive with activity Saturday for a celebration of the arts. The Cleveland County Arts Council’s Art of Sound partnered with Buffalo Creek Gallery’s Arts on the Square to bring musicians, artists and vendors to the streets and lawn surrounding the Earl Scruggs Center. The Art of Sound...
SpainPosted by
DFW Community News

ABCmouse Spanish Helps Teach Culture and Language

Disclosure: This post was sponsored by ABCmouse as part of an Influencer Activation for Influence Central and all opinions expressed in my post are my own. There’s a lot of conversations in parenting groups about when to start teaching your child at home. Some believe toddlerhood should be all about play, while others believe you should start at birth. Personally, I’m a big proponent of learning through play.
Visual ArtThe Oakland Press

History, cultural aspects of kitchen aprons on display at arts center

Huron Valley Council for the Arts explores a cultural and historical phenomenon as it hosts “Stories in the Apron Strings: A Collection of Old and New” starting June 18. Georgia Bingham, the exhibit’s co-chair, says the idea was sparked in part by her habit of buying aprons in antique stores as she travels across the country. She also saw an apron exhibit in a museum and thought it was “something fun and different.”
Musicwpkn.org

Music, Culture, Arts and Entertainment 6-28-2021

Joseph Celli: “I hope you can join me for another Musicians’ Speak interview with composer/trumpet performer and Pultizer Prize nominee Wadada Leo Smith as we discuss his two new releases Sacred Ceremonies and Trumpet. Wadada discusses his musical philosophy, tributes to other musicians and spiritual/social leaders and his upcoming activities.”