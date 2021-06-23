Will Black Widow Set Up The Winter Guard In The MCU?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly being inspired by and expanded with content from the comics. With more than 50 years of storylines, characters, and situations, there are a lot of potential influences that could come from Marvel books, and one of fans' favorite pastimes is speculating about which in-universe elements will inform the next phases of the MCU. With the release of "Black Widow" imminent, it's possible this film will contain plenty of Easter eggs and ideas to be explored in later movies.www.looper.com