Covington, TN

Covington Police launch new online tool to keep public informed

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department announced it has partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide a new way to keep the public informed about crime in the city.

The Covington Police Department has an online crime map called Community Crime Map that maps and analyzes crime data, alerts residents about crimes in their area, and allows the Covington Police Department to alert the public about crimes as they occur quickly.

Covington residents can view a map and grid with all the crimes in their area.

They can also sign up for neighborhood watch reports that will automatically email a breakdown of recent crime activity.

Neighbors can also submit anonymous tips about a crime directly to law enforcement.

As the Covington Police Department explains it, the Community Crime Map automatically synchronizes with the Department’s records system to keep crime information updated online and in the mobile app. It cleans and geocodes the crime data, then displays all the incidents on a map, grid, and analytics dashboard along with some basic information about the incidents, including the type of crime, location type, block-level address, date, and time.

“This is another way we are working to keep you informed,” Chief Lindsey said.

