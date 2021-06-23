Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement following President Joe Biden’s remarks about his administration’s new anti-crime efforts. “Today, we see more of the same from Democrats in Washington, D.C., the White House, and across the country. It is the left’s anti-police, soft-on-crime stances that are endangering families and making our streets less safe — not the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones. It’s no secret why gun sales have spiked across the country. Americans are taking their safety into their own hands because of a far-left agenda that puts criminals ahead of keeping families safe.

www.walb.com
View All 111 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walb#Democrats#The White House#Americans#Georgians#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Error throws NYC mayoral primary into confusion

New York City election officials retracted their report of unofficial results in the mayoral primary after discovering a "discrepancy" in the vote count on Tuesday. CBS News reporter Adam Brewster, who covers special elections and midterms, joined CBSN to discuss what this means for the race and what comes next.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

WSJ: Trump Organization expected to be charged with tax crimes on Thursday

(CNN) — The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as Thursday with tax crimes in connection with an array of perks and benefits awarded to employees, The Wall Street Journal reported. Though Trump...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...