Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement following President Joe Biden’s remarks about his administration’s new anti-crime efforts. “Today, we see more of the same from Democrats in Washington, D.C., the White House, and across the country. It is the left’s anti-police, soft-on-crime stances that are endangering families and making our streets less safe — not the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones. It’s no secret why gun sales have spiked across the country. Americans are taking their safety into their own hands because of a far-left agenda that puts criminals ahead of keeping families safe.