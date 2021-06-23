Cancel
Strafford, VT

EPA: Cleanup of former cooper mine may end this year

By Associated Press
WCAX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) - The EPA says the decades-long cleanup efforts at the site of a former copper mine in Strafford could conclude by the end of the year. According to the Lebanon Valley News, an EPA official says there are still a few projects that have to be finished before the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site can be closed. The $90 million cleanup of the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site started in 2001. Officials now say the residential wells in the area are clean and the polluted waters are confined to the waste area.

