When Vanity Fair pointed out that Pause is in many ways the antithesis to Ziwe’s hyperfeminine aesthetic and no-holds-barred interviews, Sam Jay echoes that sentiment. “I 100% agree,” she says. “I watch Ziwe’s show and I’m like, that’s her style and that’s her thing, and that really fits her. And that’s dope that people who are into that can find that. It’s cool that you have Amber Ruffin and it’s cool that you have me.” Jay understands that her own show might not be for everyone, especially given the growing array of options. “Whenever someone’s like, I hate Sam’s f*cking show, I’m like, Hey, you should watch Ziwe,” she laughs. ALSO: Sam Jay’s vulnerability, natural curiosity and willingness to be wrong shape the narrative of the show.