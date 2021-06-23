On The Money: Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction | Yellen pleads with Congress to raise debt ceiling

© Greg Nash

THE BIG DEAL—Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction: President Biden ousted Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria after the Supreme Court struck down a protection against his dismissal Wednesday, a White House official told The Hill.

“FHFA has an important mission of oversight of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank System. It is critical that the agency implement the Administration’s housing policies,” the official said in an email to The Hill. “As a result, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the President is moving forward today to replace the current Director with an appointee who reflects the Administration’s values.”

What happened:

The court held Wednesday that the structure of the FHFA, the conservator and overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, was unconstitutional because it prevents the director from being fired by the president for reasons other than neglect or misconduct.

The court ruled that the FHFA director can be fired at will by the president, opening the window to dismiss Calabria. Read more on the decision here.

Calabria bids farewell: Calabria, a Republican, had served as FHFA director since April 2019. He was appointed to the position by former President Trump after serving as the chief economist to former Vice President Mike Pence .

In a Wednesday statement that he respects the Supreme Court's decision and Biden's authority to fire him.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency alongside world-class staff. During my tenure, FHFA has fulfilled its mission as the economy fluctuated from record-low unemployment and a strong housing market, to a pandemic-triggered recession that spared house prices but contracted supply,” Calabria said.

What comes next: White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to say during a White House briefing Wednesday whom Biden would nominate to replace Calabria and when he would announce a pick. But Biden's eventual nominee will likely face a cold reception among Senate Republicans, who were fond of Calabria and his approach to the housing finance system.

"Based on Director Calabria’s record of success, I believe the president is making a tremendous mistake by removing him," said Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.

“That mistake would be compounded if President Biden were to nominate a new director who does not share Director Calabria’s commitment to fixing the flaws in the structure of the housing finance system, ending the conservatorships, and protecting taxpayers against future bailouts."

LEADING THE DAY

Yellen pleads with Congress to raise debt ceiling, avoid 'unthinkable' default: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen implored lawmakers Wednesday to suspend the legal limit on how much debt the U.S. can owe before it kicks back in on Aug. 1, warning that failure to do so “would have absolutely catastrophic economic consequences.”

In testimony before a Senate subcommittee, Yellen urged Congress to make sure the U.S. does not default on its debt by raising and suspending the so-called debt ceiling.

A two-year deal to suspend the debt limit expires after July 31, at which point the Treasury Department would have to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent the U.S. from defaulting.

“I believe it would precipitate a financial crisis, it would threaten the jobs and savings of Americans, and at a time when we're still recovering from the COVID pandemic,” Yellen said of a default on the U.S. debt. “I would plead with Congress simply to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting to raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible.”

I have more here.

House Democrats propose increasing IRS budget for fiscal 2022: House Appropriations Committee Democrats on Wednesday released a draft government funding bill for fiscal 2022 that would increase the IRS's budget.

The financial services and general government appropriations bill would provide the IRS with about $13.2 billion in base funding for the agency, plus an additional $417 million focused on reducing the "tax gap" between the amount of taxes paid and the amount owed.

The total funding for the IRS in the bill is $1.7 billion higher than the enacted level for this year.

The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda breaks it down here.

ON TAP TOMORROW:

The House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on the need for paid family leave at 10 a.m.

The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on bipartisan bills to increase access to housing at 10 a.m.

GOOD TO KNOW

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday indicated that he is open to making changes to the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction.

An hours-long House Judiciary Committee markup Wednesday created unusual bipartisan alliances both for and against a package of antitrust bills targeting some of the country’s biggest tech companies.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will vote Thursday on a resolution recognizing unionizing Amazon as one of the organization’s top priorities.

ODDS AND ENDS