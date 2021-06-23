Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

On The Money: Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction | Yellen pleads with Congress to raise debt ceiling

By Sylvan Lane
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFnaw_0adU7sDS00
© Greg Nash

Happy Wednesday and welcome back to On The Money, which is not affiliated with any Rhode Island beach club. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line.

See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.

Write us with tips, suggestions and news: slane@thehill.com and njagoda@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @SylvanLane and @NJagoda.

THE BIG DEAL—Biden to fire FHFA director after Supreme Court removes restriction: President Biden ousted Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Mark Calabria after the Supreme Court struck down a protection against his dismissal Wednesday, a White House official told The Hill.

“FHFA has an important mission of oversight of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank System. It is critical that the agency implement the Administration’s housing policies,” the official said in an email to The Hill. “As a result, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the President is moving forward today to replace the current Director with an appointee who reflects the Administration’s values.”

What happened:

  • The court held Wednesday that the structure of the FHFA, the conservator and overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, was unconstitutional because it prevents the director from being fired by the president for reasons other than neglect or misconduct.
  • The court ruled that the FHFA director can be fired at will by the president, opening the window to dismiss Calabria. Read more on the decision here.

Calabria bids farewell: Calabria, a Republican, had served as FHFA director since April 2019. He was appointed to the position by former President Trump after serving as the chief economist to former Vice President Mike Pence .

In a Wednesday statement that he respects the Supreme Court's decision and Biden's authority to fire him.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency alongside world-class staff. During my tenure, FHFA has fulfilled its mission as the economy fluctuated from record-low unemployment and a strong housing market, to a pandemic-triggered recession that spared house prices but contracted supply,” Calabria said.

What comes next: White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to say during a White House briefing Wednesday whom Biden would nominate to replace Calabria and when he would announce a pick. But Biden's eventual nominee will likely face a cold reception among Senate Republicans, who were fond of Calabria and his approach to the housing finance system.

"Based on Director Calabria’s record of success, I believe the president is making a tremendous mistake by removing him," said Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.

“That mistake would be compounded if President Biden were to nominate a new director who does not share Director Calabria’s commitment to fixing the flaws in the structure of the housing finance system, ending the conservatorships, and protecting taxpayers against future bailouts."

LEADING THE DAY

Yellen pleads with Congress to raise debt ceiling, avoid 'unthinkable' default: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen implored lawmakers Wednesday to suspend the legal limit on how much debt the U.S. can owe before it kicks back in on Aug. 1, warning that failure to do so “would have absolutely catastrophic economic consequences.”

  • In testimony before a Senate subcommittee, Yellen urged Congress to make sure the U.S. does not default on its debt by raising and suspending the so-called debt ceiling.
  • A two-year deal to suspend the debt limit expires after July 31, at which point the Treasury Department would have to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent the U.S. from defaulting.

“I believe it would precipitate a financial crisis, it would threaten the jobs and savings of Americans, and at a time when we're still recovering from the COVID pandemic,” Yellen said of a default on the U.S. debt. “I would plead with Congress simply to protect the full faith and credit of the United States by acting to raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible.”

I have more here.

House Democrats propose increasing IRS budget for fiscal 2022: House Appropriations Committee Democrats on Wednesday released a draft government funding bill for fiscal 2022 that would increase the IRS's budget.

The financial services and general government appropriations bill would provide the IRS with about $13.2 billion in base funding for the agency, plus an additional $417 million focused on reducing the "tax gap" between the amount of taxes paid and the amount owed.

The total funding for the IRS in the bill is $1.7 billion higher than the enacted level for this year.

The Hill’s Naomi Jagoda breaks it down here.

ON TAP TOMORROW:

  • The House Oversight Committee holds a hearing on the need for paid family leave at 10 a.m.
  • The Senate Banking Committee holds a hearing on bipartisan bills to increase access to housing at 10 a.m.

GOOD TO KNOW

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday indicated that he is open to making changes to the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction.
  • An hours-long House Judiciary Committee markup Wednesday created unusual bipartisan alliances both for and against a package of antitrust bills targeting some of the country’s biggest tech companies.
  • The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will vote Thursday on a resolution recognizing unionizing Amazon as one of the organization’s top priorities.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down from his position next year, the company announced on Wednesday.
  • Cruise ships are preparing to set sail once again after more than a year in port due to coronavirus restrictions.
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#U S Debt#Fhfa#Twitter#White House#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Administration#The Supreme Court#Senate#Republicans#Treasury#The Treasury Department#Americans#Covid#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
IRS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Housing inspector general resigns amid pressure after scathing report

The inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced her resignation on Tuesday amid calls for her ouster more than two months after a government report said she created a toxic work environment and at times retaliated against colleagues. Laura Wertheimer, an Obama appointee, will step down on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi on collision course

President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year's midterm elections. The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

Happy Tuesday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries. Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats face questions on whether they over-promised

Democrats facing a legislative logjam and divisions over their strategy are confronting a new problem: the worry that they over-promised supporters when they won back the White House and both chambers of Congress. The victories in the presidential race and in two run-off Senate races in January were met with...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: White House says bipartisan deal will get rid of all lead pipes | House panel draft proposal includes $15.6B increase in Interior funds | Green groups shift energy to reconciliation package

MONDAY AGAIN! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today We’re looking at lead removal provisions in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight | McConnell to Schumer: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage' | Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money, where we’ve got lots of questions about Dionne Warwick’s new interest in dogecoin. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden officials scramble to avert August eviction wave

The Biden administration is rushing to avoid millions of evictions during a brutally hot summer with a push to get billions of dollars in rental assistance out to tenants and landlords. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week issued what will likely be the final extension of...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

20 Republican governors urge Biden not to pack the Supreme Court

Twenty Republican governors are urging President Biden to reject packing the Supreme Court. In a letter to the president on Tuesday, the governors asked Mr. Biden to withdraw his consideration of adding justices to the high court, which is an issue his commission is currently exploring. The commission was empaneled via an executive order earlier this year.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden under increasing pressure to fire housing inspector general

President Biden is coming under increasing pressure to fire the inspector general at a housing finance agency more than two months after a government report determined she had created a toxic work environment and even retaliated against colleagues. Staffers in the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Office of Inspector General told...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Breyer watch intensifies as Supreme Court term nears its close

(CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer has taken a commanding role in the final days of the Supreme Court session, writing decisions preserving Obamacare and bolstering student free speech and, when conservatives ruled against union organizing on agricultural land, forcefully dissenting for the left wing. But what some liberals want to...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Who will be Pelosi’s Republican?

PELOSI’S JAN. 6 COMMITTEE CURVEBALL — Speaker NANCY PELOSI surprised Washington when her office announced Monday that she was open to appointing a Republican to fill one of her party’s spots on the select committee to investigate Jan. 6. So instead of eight Democrats and five Republicans on the 13-member panel, it would be a 7-6 breakdown.