Teoscar raking despite being overshadowed by big name teammates highlights the Week That Was and Will Be. Teoscar Hernandez: Teoscar went 2-5 with a run and an RBI Sunday raising his average to a even .300 and his OBP to almost .350. Not too shabby. It appears that all the doubters who questioned the Silver Slugger award winner’s ability to repeat were, well, not right. In addition to his .300 average, Hernandez has 10 dingers, 42 RBI and 4 SB. Again, not too shabby.