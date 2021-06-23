Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mobile A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MOBILE COUNTY At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Gulfcrest, or 7 miles southeast of Citronelle, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Axis, Mount Vernon and Movico. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH