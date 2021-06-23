Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain STRONG THUNDERSTORM OUTFLOW WINDS TRACKING SOUTHEAST FROM MUD LAKE AND ATOMIC CITY TOWARD THE INTERSTATE 15 CORRIDOR THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 454 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 6 miles south of Terreton to 10 miles east of Southeast Inl to near Atomic City. Movement was east southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible, along with localized blowing dust. A measured wind gust to 55 MPH was recorded just south of Mud Lake at 445 PM. Locations impacted include Roberts, Lewisville, Osgood and Kettle Butte.