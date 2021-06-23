Cancel
Britney Spears Finally Speaks Out About Her Conservatorship: 'I'm Traumatized'

By Justin Kirkland
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears addressed a Los Angeles probate court, asking that her 13-year, court-mandated conservatorship be ended without the requirement of passing a medical evaluation. It is the first time in almost a decade that Spears has spoken publicly about the conservatorship, which has been managed by her father since it was first enacted in 2008. According to The New York Times, the pop singer gave a 23-minute speech via phone, alleging that she has been "drugged" and "forced to work against her will," under the "abusive" parameters of the current conservatorship arrangement.

