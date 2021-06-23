Special Weather Statement issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL OWYHEE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Triangle, or 49 miles southwest of Mountain Home, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mud Flat Spring, Slack Mountain, Rough Mountain, Triangle, Poison Creek Rec Site, Doyle Mountain, Toy Pass, Indian Meadows, Black Warrior Mountain, Big Springs Ranch and Hackberry Reservoir.