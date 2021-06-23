Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL OWYHEE COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Triangle, or 49 miles southwest of Mountain Home, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mud Flat Spring, Slack Mountain, Rough Mountain, Triangle, Poison Creek Rec Site, Doyle Mountain, Toy Pass, Indian Meadows, Black Warrior Mountain, Big Springs Ranch and Hackberry Reservoir.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Owyhee County, ID
City
Mountain Home, ID
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
County
Elmore County, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Owyhee Mountains#Mountain#17 30 00#Triangle#Mud Flat Spring#Poison Creek Rec Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
NWS
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Error throws NYC mayoral primary into confusion

New York City election officials retracted their report of unofficial results in the mayoral primary after discovering a "discrepancy" in the vote count on Tuesday. CBS News reporter Adam Brewster, who covers special elections and midterms, joined CBSN to discuss what this means for the race and what comes next.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

WSJ: Trump Organization expected to be charged with tax crimes on Thursday

(CNN) — The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, as soon as Thursday with tax crimes in connection with an array of perks and benefits awarded to employees, The Wall Street Journal reported. Though Trump...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Supreme Court keeps CDC's eviction moratorium in place

Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) moratorium on evictions, imposed to protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic, to remain in place. In a 5-4 decision, the court denied a request from a group of realtors and landlords...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...