Kanal-Centre Pompidou Accused of “Outrageous Sexism” after Overruling Appointment of Female Director
Kanal-Centre Pompidou, the recently renovated Brussels outpost of Paris’s famed Centre Pompidou that opened in 2018, finds itself the uncomfortable center of attention after it was revealed that the institution’s board of directors overruled an independent jury’s appointment of Kasia Redzisz as director and instead unanimously voted to split the museum’s directorship between her and Bernard Blistène, the outgoing director of the Paris institution. The board’s decision suggests a lack of faith in the highly qualified Redzisz, who since 2014 has served as senior curator of Tate Liverpool and who met the standards of a jury comprising the directors of London’s Whitechapel Art Gallery and Madrid’s Museo Reina Sofía, among others.www.artforum.com