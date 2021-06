Coach Wheeler traveled to Charleston, South Carolina with Lee Smith this past weekend, and on Monday. He did something pretty incredible. Lee shot the low score at the USGA Junior Amateur qualifier. He shot a 66. At his qualifier, there were 84 players and 5 spots were given out. Lee will now play in the USGA Junior Championship in North Carolina. This normally starts with about 3500 to 4000 players trying to qualify. In North Carolina, it will be down to 264 players. We will keep you posted on this incredible feat.