Sherman County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Wallace by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Sherman; Wallace The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado Northwestern Wallace County in west central Kansas Western Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Burlington, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kanorado, Ruleton and Goodland. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 434 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 171 and 189. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
