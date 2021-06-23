Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Keya Paha; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rock County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Brown County in north central Nebraska South central Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Springview, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bassett, Long Pine, Keller Park State Recreation Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area and Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 173 and 182, and between mile markers 196 and 212. Highway 20 between mile markers 250 and 264. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH