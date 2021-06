What are you doing on Tuesday evening? If you’re English or German, and you’re even remotely interested in football, I bet you’ll be glued to the nearest television, cheering on your national team. For most Germans, it’s just a bit of fun – an important game, for sure, but hardly a matter of life and death. For English fans, it’s an event of immense significance. Beating Germany is the best thing in the world. Losing to Germany is the worst thing in the world. For England fans, the result of this football match will colour the way they feel about all sorts of things – Covid, Brexit, everything – for weeks, even months, to come. How did we end up like this? How did a simple sporting contest acquire such monumental importance? And when are we going to wake up, realise how absurd it is, and get a life?