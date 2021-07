Southern comforts meet Northeast taste at The Sassy Biscuit Co. in Dover. The goal? Bring big-city living to small-town plates. And Jilan Hall-Johnson and DeMarco Johnson do just that. The team believes in “the magnificence of the biscuit,” and brings it out through creating both savory and sweet flavors complete with a twist of innovation and bit of elevation. The menu is centered around their special recipe and unique technique for biscuits, waffles and pancakes, which you can see in items like spooned cakes, griddled cakes, pressed shortcakes and more. Pro tip: Don’t forget to check out their dinner alter-ego, Jook Nights on Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.