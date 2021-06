CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston pizza shop D’Allesandro’s Pizza was ranked in the top 40 tier of pizzas in the country by Big Seven Travel this week. "No local in Charleston can deny that this neighbourhood pizza joint is a go-to haunt for some of the best pizza in the city. Actually, some of the best pizza in the US," the company said in its ranking. "Choose from set creations or make your own from over 30 toppings and sauces."