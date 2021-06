Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal return to the pitch on Saturday for their second match of the group stage at the European Championships, a Group F showdown versus Germany in Munich. The Portuguese earned a convincing 3-0 victory over Hungary in their first game of the competition, highlighted by a pair of goals for Ronaldo. The Germans will look to pick up a vital three points after a 1-0 loss to France that came at the hands of a first half Mats Hummels own goal. Ronaldo will look to receive help from the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, while Germany will lean on players such Thomas Mueller and Kai Havertz to unlock the Portugal back line.