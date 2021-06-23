A real-life victim of the 'Zola' villains says "there's nothing glamorous" about sex trafficking

I remember when Zola’s tweets dropped and spent two hours reading the whole story. Zolar Moon tells an extremely noir-ish tale that is filled with drama, comedy, and suspense. At first, the film was attached to James Franco and A24 as he won the bid to adapt it, but thank GOD it ended up in director Janicza Bravo’s hands, who is a better fit to tell this type of story, and knew who to cast. If you want to know how Zola and that bitch fell out, the entire tweet saga is long but full of suspense. I recommend reading the tweet thread before seeing the film or reading any reviews.