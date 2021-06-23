Cancel
Advocacy

Design studio Epimonia partners with Minnesota United to make caps

By Iain Carlos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpimonia, a Minneapolis clothing design studio that supports refugees, has partnered with Minnesota United to create two caps. The hats, which went on sale on Minnesota United's website June 18, feature a strip of orange fabric from life jackets worn by refugees, according to a press release. As with all of Epimonia's products, half of the proceeds will go to refugee assistance organizations in Minnesota and around the world.

