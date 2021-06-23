Design studio Epimonia partners with Minnesota United to make caps

After nearly two decades in its old location and following the retirement of its three founders, MSR Design, a Minneapolis-based architecture and interior design firm, moved to a more central space on Marquette Avenue. "Designing for yourself is always difficult," CEO and principal Traci Lesneski shares, "we have an office of 35 different opinions that are all right." To come up with the design, the firm's employees worked in small teams, replicating the client experience. The resulting environment reflects MSR Design's green values and meets the rigorous requirements to qualify as part of the Living Building Challenge, which ensures buildings are regenerative, self-sufficient, and create a positive impact on the planet.