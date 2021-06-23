Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Hollywood Bowl Pop-Up Vaccination Clinic

By Michael Juliano
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaven’t gotten your jab yet? Head to the Hollywood Bowl and you’ll walk away with (soon after) antibodies and (possibly) a pair of free concert tickets. Here’s the deal: The Bowl is hosting a free Covid-19 vaccine clinic, and the first 400 people who get their shot will receive a voucher for a pair of tickets to a concert there this summer (you won’t be able to pick from the entire summer schedule, but you’ll be able to redeem your voucher on the day of the show at select classical, jazz and weekend shows, subject to availability).

www.timeout.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Bowl#Jazz#Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Health Department releases July pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Health Department announced new stop locations for the pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for July. No appointments are needed at pop-up clinics. The current schedule for the vaccine bus is:. Thursday, July 1. Outside the 4-H Building along North Jackson Street from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday,...
Bellevue, WA425magazine.com

City of Bellevue Announces Pop-Up Vaccine Event

King County recently reached the 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination goal — and health providers are working to maintain progress. The City of Bellevue is teaming up with the Bellevue Chamber and Evergreen Health Network to set up pop-up Pfizer vaccine sites at the Crossroads Community Center from 3-7 p.m. this Wednesday, June 30.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

LouVax Mobile Missions to offer pop-up vaccine clinics during upcoming events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's LouVax Mobile Missions are taking the place of the mass vaccination sites put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pop-up clinics will continue over the next several days to vaccinate more Louisvillians against COVID-19. They don't require appointments and are set up at events throughout the city for a few hours at a time. Health experts are on hand to answer questions about the vaccine.
Posted by
Tom Foden

Vaccines pop-up sites on June 24 and June 26

ST. LOUIS, MO — The City of St. Louis just completed its collaboration with St. Louis Cardinals to help administer COVID-19 vaccines at Busch Stadium on June 22. This was a two-day event, and a total of 491 people now are better protected against COVID-19. If you couldn't make it there and wish to vaccinate, the St. Louis Department of Health will open a pop-up vaccination site on June 24 and 26.
Louisville, KYWHAS 11

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination events in Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to get more people in Louisville vaccinated against COVID-19, LouVax is taking vaccines to the community as part of its Mobile Missions. Several pop-up vaccination sites will open up around the city between Thursday, June 24 and Sunday, June 27. Each location will be open at a different time and all but one are offering the Moderna vaccine. The full list of locations will be posted below.
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

Community Bridges trades pints for vaccines at Watsonville pop-up clinic

WATSONVILLE—According to Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Agency, as of June 22, more than 146,500 county residents (that is, about 53%) have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. And more than 172,000 residents (62%) have received at least one shot. The numbers are promising. However, rates of vaccinations are gradually dwindling,...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Pop-up sites to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More pop-up vaccination sites are coming to the valley starting the week of June 21. The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District are teaming up to provide easy access to vaccines with seven pop-up locations. Pop-up sites include:. Desert Pines High School,...
Livingston County, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Three pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - There are three COVID-19 vaccine clinics available throughout Livingston County starting Saturday, June 19. The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, depending on age eligibility requirements, Livingston County Health Department officials said. Walk-in appointments are available at all three clinics, but appointments are preferred, officials said.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

COVID-19 pop-up clinics to be offered at Fiesta

San Antonians will be able to take care of their health while enjoying an overdue Fiesta. The Fiesta San Antonio Commission has partnered with Metro Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics at eight official Fiesta events. “After Fiesta was canceled last year because of the pandemic, we know San...
Kent County, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pop-up vaccine clinics across Kent Co. to honor Juneteenth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that several pop-up clinics will be held across Grand Rapids to celebrate Juneteenth and increase the vaccination rate in areas with lower rates. “As we return to community celebrations, we are reminded that African Americans have suffered significant...
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Pop-up vaccine event Saturday in Lake County

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Lake County Coroner's Office, 26 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Waukegan. The event will be in the parking lot behind the building. Enter from West Street north of Washington Street.
Macomb County, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County to hold pop-up pet health clinic to meet demand

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – With so many people buying or adopting pets during the pandemic, veterinarians are busier than ever before -- and getting an appointment with one can be tough. To help address the growing need, the Macomb County Animal Control is stepping up and offering a pet health...
Louisville, KYWHAS 11

LIST | LouVax pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to get more people in Louisville vaccinated against COVID-19, LouVax is taking vaccines to the community as part of its Mobile Missions. If you need help finding a vaccination site or making an appointment, you can call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829.
Rhinelander, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Rhinelander Movie Theater

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Officials with the Oneida County Health Department and Rouman Cinema have announced a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the theater on Lincoln Street. Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered, and anyone who receives a shot will be eligible...