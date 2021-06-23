Cancel
Omnibus environment bill gets committee review before expected House vote

By Mike Cook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassed 49-14 by the Senate Tuesday, the omnibus environment and natural resources policy and finance bill is scheduled to receive a House vote Friday. "This is the product of weeks of tough negotiations. I think it is the best we could do," Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL-South St. Paul) told the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee during a Wednesday overview. “There are a number of items in here that provide funding for a number of our priorities of this committee. There is money for chronic wasting disease, aquatic invasive species, emerald ash borer and PFAs.”

