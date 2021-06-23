Omnibus environment bill gets committee review before expected House vote

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on their version of the Highway Bill, HR3684. OOIDA is AGGRESSIVELY OPPOSING the legislation because it contains a crippling minimum insurance increase to $2 million along with several other anti-trucker provisions such as required screening for sleep apnea, restrictive limits on personal conveyance, the return of public CSA scores, new authority for congestion pricing, an automatic emergency braking mandate and a potential side underride guard mandate. Although the legislation includes an unprecedented $1 billion investment in truck parking projects, there are simply too many disastrous policies for small-business motor carriers and owner-operators to support the overall bill.