People on the Move
EDUCATION: University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL), Rollins College (Winter Park, FL) As VP & Relationship Manager, Commercial Banking, Megan delivers PNC Bank’s full scope of lending solutions, cash management services, risk management strategies & innovative ideas to help local companies address their business needs. Based in St. Louis since 2014, Megan brings one decade of experience in banking & finance, with a focus on creating efficiencies in treasury management, account management & relationship management. She is a member of the St. Louis Treasury Management Association.www.bizjournals.com