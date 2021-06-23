Cancel
Spokane, WA

SPD Investigating Shooting

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
Ofc. Stephen Anderson, PIO

On June 23, 2021 at approximately 4:00am, 911 received a phone call from a citizen in the area of W. 7th Avenue and S. Oak Street after the caller heard what sounded like gunfire. Shortly after, 911 received another phone call from an individual claiming to have been shot.

SPD officers arrived and located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied life saving measures to both victims, however one victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation….

SPD asks anyone who may know anything about this incident and has not already spoken to law enforcement, to please contact crime-check at 456-2233

