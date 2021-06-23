Pandemic fallout interfered with lobbyists

The biannual state legislative gathering has ended, and it has been a so-so event as far as veterans’ issues are concerned. Assembly Bill 22 was signed by the governor. It instructs the Nevada Department of Veterans Services to develop a transition assistance program to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life. And Assembly Bill 76 authorizes the department to establish and operate programs to provide adult day care services to veterans using federal funds. These laws represent a good outcome for veterans in the Silver State.