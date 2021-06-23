VT School Board Approves Controversial Racial Equity Policy
The Essex Westford School District in northwestern Vermont has about 4,500 students from Essex Town, Essex Junction and Westford attending preschool through high school. Last week, it approved a new equity policy. The process was challenging with multiple public hearings in which opponents claimed the district was attempting to pursue Critical Race Theory as part of the curriculum and proponents noting the need for policies that promote racial and gender equity. The final meeting as the vote was taken mirrored previous debates.www.wamc.org