Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westford, VT

VT School Board Approves Controversial Racial Equity Policy

wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Essex Westford School District in northwestern Vermont has about 4,500 students from Essex Town, Essex Junction and Westford attending preschool through high school. Last week, it approved a new equity policy. The process was challenging with multiple public hearings in which opponents claimed the district was attempting to pursue Critical Race Theory as part of the curriculum and proponents noting the need for policies that promote racial and gender equity. The final meeting as the vote was taken mirrored previous debates.

www.wamc.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westford, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Essex, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Education
Essex, VT
Government
City
Essex, VT
Local
Vermont Society
Essex, VT
Society
City
Essex Junction, VT
City
Westford, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Law Schools#Race Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateCNN

Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has published its opinion in the Cosby case online. The opinion from the state's highest court lays out the reasons why the judges overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction and states that Cosby's "convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged." Read the full...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds

Former President Trump 's inner circle and legal experts are bracing for the political and legal fallout of charges being filed against his company as soon as Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization, as well chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. The charges stem from multi-year investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office as well as the New York attorney general's office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Kim Jong Un berates North Korea's top officials over 'great crisis' in COVID response

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
MLBPosted by
NBC News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assault

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, California, after a woman alleged he assaulted her, police said. A woman sought an order of protection from a court under a domestic violence prevention law, attorney Marc Garelick said. The woman "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" in a recent incident, Garelick said.