Scholastic Archery brings in over 3,000 people

The county fairgrounds property resembled a zoo last weekend, with a variety of animals posed on the former softball field. While it is common to see deer in the wooded area, last week hosted a black panther, tapir, wolverine, turkey and wolf in addition to the deer. No, it wasn't a petting zoo. Instead, it was the targets for 800 middle and high school students arriving in Laurel County last week for finals in the Scholastic 3-D Archery competition.