Newswise — Coastal ecosystems sequester large quantities of carbon through processes at risk of disturbance from changing climate, land use change and rising sea levels. How carbon moves from land to ocean is one of the critical knowledge gaps needed to constrain the structure and functioning of the Earth system. In coastal regions, the origin of various carbon sources is very difficult to identify – for example, whether the carbon is from rivers or marsh runoff, or created in place via phytoplankton production. Moreover, the generalization of these sources and the processes involved in transport to the ocean is even more difficult, thus limiting the ability to make future projections based on a changing climate and associated events such as wetter, more intense hurricanes.