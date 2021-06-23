Swimmers eye 2024 Olympics after failing to make this year’s team
Boulder City High School graduates AJ Pouch and Zane Grothe failed to make the team at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in Omaha, Nebraska, last week. Pouch, a 2019 BCHS graduate, competed in the 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke events. He came in fifth place in the finals for the 200-meter race with a time of 2:10.35. He came in 10th place for the 100-meter race with a time of 1:00.36 and did not make the finals.bouldercityreview.com