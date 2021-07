In the recent past, I’ve done quite a bit of research, writing, and editing for articles about how to get thicker, fuller hair. I’ve tried to come up with helpful information regarding how to make your hair grow, either because it’s thinning or because you want to try to increase your hair volume. I’ve learned about what the best haircut is for your face shape, the best haircuts for both thick or thin hair, hair thinning treatments… the list is seemingly endless on how to get the hair we want (and deserve).