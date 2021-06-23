Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Powell, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Juan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN JUAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 418 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Powell to near Big Water, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Water and Lake Powell. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 0 and 5. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH