Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

By National Weather Service
kyma.com
 6 days ago

At 331 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong. thunderstorms over Nicholls Warm Springs, or 37 miles east of Desert. Center, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, which. may also generate blowing dust. Locations impacted include…. Blythe,...

kyma.com
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles northwest of Mesquite, and is moving south around 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Carp. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Washington County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Ohio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 22:17:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Centre THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CENTRE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Jennings County, INweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jennings by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 11:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-05 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jennings THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN BARTHOLOMEW...NORTHERN JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN JENNINGS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Powell, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Juan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN JUAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 418 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Powell to near Big Water, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Water and Lake Powell. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 0 and 5. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Wyoming County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHEASTERN ERIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 21:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CENTRE COUNTY At 953 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bald Eagle State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamar, Zion, Rebersburg, Madisonburg, Bald Eagle State Park, Howard, Beech Creek and McCall Dam State Park. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Bellefonte and Lamar exits, specifically from mile markers 162 to 170. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 17:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Overton Arm, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY At 535 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Overton, moving southeast at 20 mph. A 72 mph wind gust was reported with this storm. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach and Logandale. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 79 and 97. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cattaraugus County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 15:46:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS AND SOUTHEASTERN ERIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Livingston County, NYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wyoming County in western New York Central Livingston County in western New York * Until 415 PM EDT.. * At 318 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warsaw, or 9 miles northwest of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Avon, Mount Morris, Conesus, Portageville and Varysburg. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 5 and 8. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Butler, Harvey by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Butler; Harvey FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central and South Central Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Chase and Marion. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner. * Through this evening. * Showers with embedded thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall are expected this afternoon and evening. * The additional rainfall may result in flooding of low-lying areas and of creeks and rivers.
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 401 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles northwest of Beaver Dam, moving south at 25 mph. The storm has maintained and actually intensified in the last 15 minutes as it moves south through southeastern Lincoln County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Carp. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lagrange County, INweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 11:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lagrange THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN STEUBEN...NORTHEASTERN NOBLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHEASTERN LAGRANGE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.