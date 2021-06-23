Special Weather Statement issued June 23 at 3:32PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Effective: 2021-06-29 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wyoming County in western New York Central Livingston County in western New York * Until 415 PM EDT.. * At 318 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warsaw, or 9 miles northwest of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Avon, Mount Morris, Conesus, Portageville and Varysburg. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 5 and 8. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH