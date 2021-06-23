University Librarian Announces Libraries Will Fully Reopen For Fall 2021 Semester

Penn will conduct its fall 2021 semester as a fully in-person, on-campus experience. Chief Wellness Officer Benoit Dubé sent an email to all undergraduate students on Thursday afternoon confirming the University's plan to hold the fall semester in person, and announcing that students will only be required to test once for COVID-19 upon arrival on campus. The announcement comes as the City of Philadelphia and Penn have been lifting nearly all COVID-19-related precautions in the past three weeks.