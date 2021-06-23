University Librarian Announces Libraries Will Fully Reopen For Fall 2021 Semester
Ann Thornton, University Librarian, announced that all library locations will reopen at full capacity in time for the next academic year. On Tuesday evening, Vice Provost and University Librarian Ann Thornton emailed Columbia students announcing that all University library locations will reopen at full capacity for the fall semester, including library stacks and Circulation desks. The full email is included below.bwog.com