Mathew Fox continues to lead the race for a seat on City Council, and two ballot questions to help provide funding for a new municipal pool appear to have passed. As of 3:02 p.m. June 17, in the last update provided by Clark County Elections Department, Fox was 186 votes ahead of challenger Cokie Booth. He received 2,085 votes, or 52.33 percent, and Booth received 1,899 votes, or 47.67 percent.