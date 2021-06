Being a Daily editor has its perks! Like that time we got to drive a Bentley out to the Hamptons for the day…! Did we feel superior to everyone as we sped past them in the most luxurious auto of all time? The answer is not no (even though it was borrowed. Sssh!) Being an admitted car novice, I turned to our friend and auto expert Luke DiTella to talk about the ins-and-outs of the luxury car world, and learn if driving a Bentley could be the game-changer I need. Read on to hear how this self-proclaimed “everyday guy” has found himself behind the wheel of the most exclusive cars in the world.