Dermatologists’ Tips For Minimizing The Appearance Of Melasma

Body hair — may it be on your legs, chest, underarms, or anywhere else — is something we're not in the business of making you feel ashamed of. In fact, we've seen droves of celebrities showing off their fuzzy parts via social media and otherwise over the last few years, and it's certainly been amazing to see. But while we're fully on board with embracing body-hair growth, we still understand that many people out there are a lot more comfortable having said body hair removed, especially when it pops up unwanted in areas like the face or, more specifically, the sideburns area.