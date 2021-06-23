Dermatologists’ Tips For Minimizing The Appearance Of Melasma
While you might be lucky enough to not experience acne by the time you reach your mid-20s, some people may find a new skin condition cropping up during this period in life: melasma. And similar to treating breakouts, there's nothing quite as frustrating as trying to get rid of this particular form of hyperpigmentation. While there's currently no cure for it, rest assured, there are some ways to minimize the look of it, and prevent it in the future.